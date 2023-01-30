West Virginia vs TCU Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview

West Virginia vs TCU prediction, game preview, odds, how to watch. Tuesday, January 31

West Virginia vs TCU How To Watch

Date: Tuesday, January 31

Game Time: 9:00 ET

Venue: Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena, Fort Worth, TX

How To Watch: ESPNU

Record: West Virginia (13-8), TCU (16-5)

AP Poll, All-Time College Basketball Rankings

Coaches Poll, All-Time College Basketball Rankings

West Virginia vs TCU Game Preview

Why West Virginia Will Win

The Mountaineers were able to hold off Auburn by getting hot from the outside.

The three point shooting was strong on Saturday in the 80-77 win, the defense was solid until late, and it helped push forward with a third win in four games. That run started with a 74-65 win over TCU.

What did they do right in the win a few weeks ago? They rebounded everything.

TCU doesn’t do anything from the outside, but it’s okay on the boards. West Virginia attacked the glass going +12 in rebounding margin. It has to do that again.

TCU is 2-4 when it comes up with fewer than 32 boards and is 14-1 when it gets that many or more, but …

Why TCU Will Win

It rebounds better than it did in Morgantown.

The scoring punch is there, the team is too good scoring on the inside, and no one in America is better at getting on the move and coming up with easy points.

That all starts by cranking it up on the defensive boards.

West Virginia is great at coming up with offensive rebounds, but it’s not all that great on the other end of the floor. TCU leads the Big 12 in boards, and …

What’s Going To Happen

Yeah, that first meeting was a bit of an anomaly.

TCU is 14-1 when grabbing 32 rebounds or more and 2-4 when it doesn’t. The 18 it came up with in the first meeting was the low mark for the season – that’s not going to happen this time around.

TCU will be great on the move, West Virginia won’t be hitting threes like it did in the first meeting, and to hammer this home even harder, the rebounding margin will flip the other way.

West Virginia vs TCU Prediction, Line

TCU 77, West Virginia 68

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

ATS Confidence out of 5: COMING

Must See Ranking: 3

