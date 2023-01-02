Wake Forest 27, Missouri 17 Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl What Happened, Player of the Game, What It All Means

Wake Forest beat Missouri to win the Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl. What happened, who was the player of the game, and what does it all mean?

– Wake Forest took the ball first and drove 85 yards culminating in a Sam Hartman touchdown pass to Taylor Morin for a 7-0 lead. Down 14-3, Missouri fought back to go up 17-14 late in the third quarter, but the Demon Deacons scored 13 unanswered points to close.

– Mizzou closed out two long drives with two short touchdown runs, but Wake Forest roared back after going down in the third. Hartman connected with Jahmal Banks for a 48-yard score that held up the rest of the way.

– Missouri had several chances late, but it kept shooting itself in the foot with stalled drives. Wake Forest was finally able to put it away with a 75-yard drive closed by Morin’s second touchdown grab.

Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl Player of the Game

Sam Hartman, QB Wake Forest

Hartman set the ACC record for career passing touchdowns with his first scoring throw. He completed 23-of-36 passes for 280 yards and three scores with a pick and ran for 15 yards.

Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl Fun Stats

– Wake Forest WR AT Perry caught 11 passes for 116 yards.

– Time of Possession: Missouri 32:11 – Wake Forest 27:49

– Yards Per Throw: Wake Forest 7.8 – Missouri 4.5

Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl What It All Means

Wake Forest already had a winning season locked up before this, but the win makes it two straight bowl wins and a 5-2 bowl record over the last seven years under head coach Dave Clawson. The program has six winning seasons in the last seven years with the lone outlier in 2020.

Missouri might have been missing a few players, and it’s just a bowl game, but the loss still makes it a second straight losing season and the fourth year in a row without a winning campaign. Now Mizzou has just two winning seasons in the last eight years since 2014. That’s also the last time it came up with a bowl win – it lost four straight.

