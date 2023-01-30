Tennessee Football Schedule 2023: Analysis, Breakdown, 3 Things To Know

Tennessee football schedule 2023: Who do the Volunteers miss on the SEC schedule and what are 3 things to know?

Tennessee Football Schedule 2023: 3 Things To Know

Sept 2 Virginia (in Nashville)

Sept 9 Austin Peay

Sept 16 at Florida

Sept 23 UTSA

Sept 30 South Carolina

Oct 7 OPEN DATE

Oct 14 Texas A&M

Oct 21 at Alabama

Oct 28 at Kentucky

Nov 4 UConn

Nov 11 at Missouri

Nov 18 Georgia

Nov 25 Vanderbilt

Tennessee Football Schedule What To Know: Who do the Volunteers miss from the SEC slate?

As always, Tennessee has to play Alabama in the rivalry date. That’s always been a bad break, but the team showed it can pull off the win in last year’s thriller. Now it’s in Tuscaloosa.

It also has to deal with what should be a far nastier Texas A&M, but that’s at home and coming after a week off. That means there’s no Arkansas, Auburn, LSU, Mississippi State, or Ole Miss.

Missing LSU is a huge help, but the other four are winnable SEC games the Vols don’t get a shot at. However …

Tennessee Football Schedule What Really Matters

Beat Florida in Gainesville to start the season and the SEC slate isn’t all that horrible. Going to Kentucky and Missouri isn’t all that bad, and the Georgia game is late in the season in Knoxville. However, there’s a run of three straight SEC road games – they’re wrapped around a layup against UConn.

At Alabama, at Kentucky, at Missouri. The Vols don’t have an SEC home game from October 14th until November 18th, but there’s a bigger issue …

Tennessee Football Schedule What To Know: What does it all really mean?

Tennessee doesn’t just want to go bowling. It’s going to be dreaming of the SEC Championship and a spot in the College Football Playoff.

There are more than enough winnable games to get close. Getting to ten wins is one thing, but getting to 11 – which is what the Vols need for CFP consideration – is another.

At Florida, at Alabama, Georgia. Going at least 2-1 against that threesome is hardly a given for anyone, but on the plus side, Virginia, Austin Peay, and UConn is a light and breezy non-conference slate, and getting Kentucky, UConn, Missouri, and Vanderbilt in the second half of the year will help.

