Stanford Football Schedule 2023: Analysis, Breakdown, 3 Things To Know

Stanford football schedule 2023: Who do the Cardinal miss on the Pac-12 schedule and what are 3 things to know?

Stanford Football Schedule 2023: 3 Things To Know

Aug 26 OPEN DATE

Sept 1 at Hawaii

Sept 9 at USC

Sept 16 Sacramento State

Sept 23 Arizona

Sept 30 Oregon

Oct 7 OPEN DATE

Oct 13 at Colorado

Oct 21 UCLA

Oct 28 Washington

Nov 4 at Washington State

Nov 11 at Oregon State

Nov 18 Cal

Nov 25 Notre Dame

2023 College Football Rankings 1-133: First Look

Stanford Football Schedule What To Know: Who do the Cardinal miss from the Pac-12 slate?

New head coach Troy Taylor has a whole lot of work to do – there aren’t any layups for the Cardinal in the Pac-12, so it’s a plus no matter who they’re missing. Even so, it would’ve been nice to not have to play USC or UCLA from the old Pac-12 South. Considering Arizona State is rebuilding, missing it on the slate hurts. However, missing Utah makes up for it.

Stanford Football Schedule What Really Matters

There aren’t any massive breaks.

Going to Hawaii shouldn’t be a problem to start the season, but that’s a long trip to kick things off on a Friday before having to go to USC the week after. Of course Sacramento State has to be a win for a Pac-12 team, but that’s a dangerous FCS team that won’t be a total layup.

Winning early is a must – the Cardinal have to take care of as many home games as possible with a run of five in six games from September 9th through November 4th because …

Stanford Football Schedule What To Know: What does it all really mean?

Yikes on the finishing kick.

Stanford won’t be a sure thing against Arizona at home, and it’ll likely be the underdog against Oregon, UCLA, and Washington, but it has to find a way to come up with an upset or three in Palo Alto because of the second half after the break.

Along with the home dates against the Bruins and Huskies, going to Colorado, Washington State, and Oregon State will be a problem, and hosting Notre Dame after dealing with Cal won’t be a breeze.

Beat Arizona, though, and there’s a shot to start 3-1. There’s a good chance to piece together three wins the rest of the way to get bowl eligible – with a little bit of luck.

2023 College Football Schedules: All 131 Teams