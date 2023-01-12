Seattle Seahawks vs San Francisco 49ers NFL Playoffs Wild Card prediction, game preview, odds, how to watch, Saturday, January 14

Seattle Seahawks vs San Francisco 49ers NFL Playoffs Wild Card Prediction Game Preview

Seattle Seahawks vs San Francisco 49ers How To Watch

Date: Saturday, January 14

Game Time: 4:30 ET

Venue: Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, CA

How To Watch: FOX

Record: Seattle Seahawks (9-8), San Francisco 49ers (13-4)

Why Seattle Seahawks Will Win the NFC Wild Card

Takeaways, takeaways, takeaways.

That, and the guy on the other side is still a rookie.

The Legion of Boom era might be long, long gone, and the Seattle D can’t do much of anything against the decent running teams – more on that in a moment – but what it can do is force mistakes. Lots and lots of mistakes.

There haven’t been any crazy 5-takeaway games or anything like that, but the production has been steady with two or more in 11 of the 17 games. In the 13 games Seattle has come up with a takeaway it’s 9-4, and 0-4 when it doesn’t.

San Francisco has yet to give the ball up in the two games against the Seahawks. However, it’s 0-4 when it turns the ball over multiple times, and that’s where the rookie QB comes into play.

Yes, San Francisco will run and run some more, and then it’ll rely on its great defense. But to sound like a total cliché, these are the NFL Playoffs, and Brock Purdy is Brock Purdy. He has been terrific so far, but again on the lazy narrative, it’s a whole different ball game now.

He was solid the first time against Seattle – 217 yards, two touchdowns, no picks – but he’s going to have to make plays under pressure, and all the pressure in this is on his shoulders.

There’s no pressure on Seattle. It’s supposed to lose. It’s supposed to go 0-3 against the 49ers this year. It’s supposed to …

