San Diego State vs Nevada Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview Odds TV

San Diego State vs Nevada prediction, game preview, odds, how to watch. Tuesday, January 31

San Diego State vs Nevada How To Watch

Date: Tuesday, January 31

Game Time: 11:00 pm ET

Venue: Lawlor Events Center, Reno, NV

How To Watch: CBS Sports Network

Record: San Diego State (17-4), Nevada (16-6)

San Diego State vs Nevada Game Preview

Why San Diego State Will Win

The offense is humming.

The program is still built around defense and toughness, but the three point shooting has been there – Adam Seiko has been terrific – and the inside game has been great, too. The Aztecs might be streaky, but they’re all but unbeatable when they push past 70 points.

The defense takes a nap for stretches, but when it’s time to clamp down – and when it’s fully focused, like it was in the first half of the win over San Jose State – it’s a problem.

Nevada doesn’t have a high-powered attack and it’s not strong enough on the boards, but …

Why Nevada Will Win

The Wolf Pack don’t have turnover problems.

There’s no chance against the San Diego State defense if there are a slew of mistakes and giveaways, but the Nevada offense should be able to set the pace, be careful, and set up the right shot.

There can’t be and wasted shots in this – Nevada doesn’t do enough on the offensive boards. On the flip side, it’s one and done for opposing offenses – the Pack doesn’t give up second chances.

The team is 12-0 when hitting 44% or better from the field, but …

What’s Going To Happen

San Diego State is 15-1 when keeping teams from hitting 47% or more, and that one loss was a gag to Arkansas.

It managed to beat Nevada the first time around a few weeks ago by hitting everything inside and owning the defensive boards. There’s one big problem, though …

Free throws. Nevada doesn’t miss them, and that’s going to matter here.

The Wolf Pack are unbeaten in Reno, including a tough overtime win over New Mexico. They’ll get just enough of a San Diego State lull – and they’ll win the free throw battle – to pull off the upset.

San Diego State vs Nevada Prediction, Line

Nevada 76, San Diego State 74

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

ATS Confidence out of 5: COMING

Must See Ranking: 3

