Oregon Football Schedule 2023: Analysis, Breakdown, 3 Things To Know

Oregon Football Schedule 2023: 3 Things To Know
Aug 26 OPEN DATE
Sept 2 Portland State
Sept 9 at Texas Tech
Sept 16 Hawaii
Sept 23 Colorado
Sept 30 at Stanford
Oct 7 OPEN DATE
Oct 14 at Washington
Oct 21 Washington State
Oct 28 at Utah
Nov 4 Cal
Nov 11 USC
Nov 18 at Arizona State
Nov 24 Oregon State
Oregon Football Schedule What To Know: Who do the Ducks miss from the Pac-12 slate?
It would be nice to miss a USC or Utah from what was the Pac-12 South, but not having to deal with UCLA isn’t a bad thing and not playing Arizona this year might be a big positive.
Here’s the biggest bonus – USC, Oregon State, Washington State – those last two will be even nastier this season – are all coming to Autzen. However …
Oregon Football Schedule What Really Matters
For a program that’s thinking really, really College Football Playoff big, there are just enough nasty road dates to be a problem.
Going to Texas Tech early on will be dangerous. Arizona State is always difficult at home, and going to Utah and Washington will be battles. Again, for what Oregon is dreaming of, there can only be one loss on the way to the Pac-12 Championship. That’s not going to be easy with those landmines.
Oregon Football Schedule What To Know: What does it all really mean?
Start with this – they’re not opening the season with Georgia this time around. Everything else is easy by comparison, but going to Texas Tech is a problem.
If the Ducks really are Pac-12 Championship/CFP good, they should be able to get through this without losing twice. With all due respect to a strong Oregon State team – because it’s an Oregon home game – at Texas Tech, at Washington, at Utah, USC. Win three of those four, and they should be deep in the mix for everything they’re shooting for.