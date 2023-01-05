North Dakota State vs South Dakota State prediction, game preview, odds, how to watch. FCS National Championship, Sunday, January 8, 2023

North Dakota State vs South Dakota State FCS National Championship Prediction Game Preview

North Dakota State vs South Dakota State How To Watch

Date: Sunday, January 8, 2023

Game Time: 2:00 ET

Venue: Toyota Stadium, Frisco, TX

How To Watch: ABC

Record: North Dakota State (12-1), South Dakota State (13-1)

North Dakota State vs South Dakota State FCS National Championship 5 Things To Know

– North Dakota State is like UCLA basketball from 1964 to 1975. The Bruins won ten national championships in 11 years, and now North Dakota State has a shot to make it ten FCS football national championships in 12 seasons, and two in a row after thumping Montana State to win the 2021 national title.

– South Dakota State had the team to get it done in 2020, but lost to Sam Houston 23-21 in the FCS Championship. However, it’s had the Bison’s number lately, winning three in a row with the 23-21 victory in mid-October turning out to decide the conference title – the first outright Missouri Valley championship for the Jackrabbits. They’ve never won an FCS national title.

– South Dakota State might have an efficient and effective offense, but it gets the job done on defense. There’s a decent pass rush, but it’s the nation’s best run D that takes over games. It all works in perfect sync with this bunch – stop the run, force long third down opportunities, get off the field, let the O control the clock. It gave Iowa everything it could handle in a 7-3 loss to start the season – the Hawkeyes got two safeties and a field goal. and reeled off 13 straight after it.

– North Dakota State lost at Arizona 31-28 to go along with the loss to the Jackrabbits. The defense is solid – that’s underselling it; it’s among the best in the nation, but not quite at SDSU’s level. The offense is a force – again.

The attack is explosive, balanced, and can run and run and run behind NFL prospect Cody Mauch at one tackle spot, guard Nash Jenson, and fullback Hunter Luepke – they’re all able to blast away.

– In the first meeting, North Dakota State got out to a 21-7 lead at home, and then – after picking off the Bison in the end zone – it was all SDSU the rest of the way scoring 16 unanswered points on three Hunter Dustman field goals and a 16-yard Amar Johnson run. The Jackrabbit defense took over in the second half.

