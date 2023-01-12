NFL Playoffs Wild Card Expert Picks Predictions Odds

NFL playoff expert picks, predictions for Wild Card weekend including Dallas vs Tampa Bay, New York vs Minnesota, and Baltimore vs Cleveland
* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.
NFL Playoffs Wild Card: Seahawks at 49ers
Line: San Francisco -9.5, o/u: 42.5
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: 49ers
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: 49ers
Pete Fiutak, CFN: 49ers*
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: 49ers
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: 49ers*
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com 49ers*
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN 49ers
E, CFN 49ers*
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com 49ers
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com 49ers
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: 49ers*
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: 49ers
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Seahawks
CONSENSUS PICK: 49ers
