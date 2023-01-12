NFL Playoffs Wild Card Expert Picks Predictions Odds

NFL playoff expert picks, predictions for Wild Card weekend including Dallas vs Tampa Bay, New York vs Minnesota, and Baltimore vs Cleveland

* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.

Click on each game for the game preview and CFN Prediction

NFL Playoffs Wild Card: Seahawks at 49ers

Line: San Francisco -9.5, o/u: 42.5

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: 49ers

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: 49ers

Pete Fiutak, CFN: 49ers*

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: 49ers

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: 49ers*

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com 49ers*

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN 49ers

E, CFN 49ers*

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com 49ers

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com 49ers

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: 49ers*

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: 49ers

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Seahawks

CONSENSUS PICK: 49ers

