NFL Playoffs Divisional Round Expert Picks Predictions Odds

NFL playoff expert picks, predictions for the Divisional Round: Jacksonville at Kansas City, New York Giants at Philadelphia, Cincinnati at Buffalo, Dallas at San Francisco
NFL Playoffs Divisional Round Expert Picks Predictions
* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.
NFL Playoffs: Jaguars at Chiefs
Line: Kansas City -8.5, o/u: 53
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Chiefs
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Chiefs
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Chiefs*
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Chiefs
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Chiefs
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Chiefs
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Chiefs*
E, CFN: Chiefs
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com: Chiefs
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Chiefs*
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Chiefs
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Chiefs*
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Jaguars
CONSENSUS PICK: Chiefs
NFL Playoffs Divisional Experts Predictions
