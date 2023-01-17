NFL Playoffs Divisional Round Expert Picks Predictions Odds

NFL playoff expert picks, predictions for the Divisional Round: Jacksonville at Kansas City, New York Giants at Philadelphia, Cincinnati at Buffalo, Dallas at San Francisco

NFL Playoffs Divisional Round Expert Picks Predictions

* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.

Line: Kansas City -8.5, o/u: 53

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Chiefs

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Chiefs

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Chiefs*

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Chiefs

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Chiefs

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Chiefs

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Chiefs*

E, CFN: Chiefs

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com: Chiefs

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Chiefs*

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Chiefs

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Chiefs*

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Jaguars

CONSENSUS PICK: Chiefs

