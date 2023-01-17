NFL Playoffs Divisional Round Expert Picks Predictions Odds

Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

CFN Expert Picks

By January 17, 2023 5:17 pm

By |

NFL playoff expert picks, predictions for the Divisional Round: Jacksonville at Kansas City, New York Giants at Philadelphia, Cincinnati at Buffalo, Dallas at San Francisco

* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.
Click on each game for the game preview and CFN Prediction

NFL Playoffs: Jaguars at Chiefs

Line: Kansas City -8.5, o/u: 53

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Chiefs
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Chiefs
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Chiefs*
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Chiefs
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Chiefs
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Chiefs
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN:  Chiefs*
E, CFN:  Chiefs
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.comChiefs
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Chiefs*
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Chiefs
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Chiefs*
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Jaguars
CONSENSUS PICK: Chiefs

NFL Playoffs Divisional Experts Predictions
Jaguars at Chiefs | Giants at Eagles 
Bengals at Bills | Cowboys at 49ers
Results So Far | First Mock Draft

NEXT: Giants at Eagles Expert Picks Predictions

