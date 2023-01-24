NFL Playoffs: AFC & NFC Championship Expert Picks Predictions Odds

NFL playoff expert picks, predictions for AFC Championship Cincinnati Bengals at Kansas City Chiefs and NFC Championship San Francisco 49ers at Philadelphia Eagles

* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.

Click on each game for the game preview and CFN Prediction

NFC Championship: 49ers at Eagles

Line: Philadelphia -2.5

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: 49ers

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Eagles

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Eagles

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: 49ers

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: 49ers

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com 49ers

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Eagles

E, CFN 49ers

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com 49ers

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Eagles

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: 49ers

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: 49ers

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: 49ers

CONSENSUS PICK: 49ers

