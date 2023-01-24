NFL Playoffs: AFC & NFC Championship Expert Picks Predictions Odds

NFL playoff expert picks, predictions for AFC Championship Cincinnati Bengals at Kansas City Chiefs and NFC Championship San Francisco 49ers at Philadelphia Eagles
* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.
Click on each game for the game preview and CFN Prediction
NFC Championship: 49ers at Eagles
Line: Philadelphia -2.5
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: 49ers
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Eagles
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Eagles
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: 49ers
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: 49ers
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com 49ers
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Eagles
E, CFN 49ers
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com 49ers
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Eagles
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: 49ers
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: 49ers
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: 49ers
CONSENSUS PICK: 49ers
