NFL Mock Draft: Top 23 Order and Picks Post 2023 Wild Card

Mock drafts are always a work in progress, and this year it’s going to be even more fluid than 2022.

Seriously, who had Travon Walker going No. 1 overall last year at this time?

I did my first published NFL mock draft for the college paper in 1989. Ever since nailing the first two picks – Troy Aikman to Dallas and Tony Mandarich to Green Bay, and totally whiffing everything else – I’ve had one unwavering belief I’ve never strayed from.

Never, ever, ever project a trade, and totally ignore any and every mock draft that does. You can’t make a trade happen, or even accurately project one without totally screwing up the rest of the order.

So why this pretentious ramble before getting to the fun? The Chicago Bears are going to trade the first overall pick.

They have to, and if they don’t it’s all-time draft malpractice with a combination of 1s, 2s, and 4s – along with a delightful array of meats and cheeses – there for the taking from some desperate team that needs one of the amazing quarterback prospects in this draft.

Until the Bears actually make the trade, I’m still playing this straight.

Kentucky QB Will Levis will – probably – be the first overall pick, but no, Chicago isn’t taking a quarterback and it’s not trading away Justin Fields. So for now, here’s the first NFL Mock Draft of the silly season.

The next one will be done after the Divisional Round.

2023 NFL Draft Underclassmen Projections, Position Rankings

23 Minnesota Vikings

2023 Mock Draft First Call: Cam Smith CB South Carolina

22 Baltimore Ravens

2023 Mock Draft First Call: Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR Ohio State

21 Los Angeles Chargers

2023 Mock Draft First Call: Broderick Jones OT Georgia

Miami Dolphins (forfeited pick that would’ve been the 21)

20 Seattle Seahawks

2023 Mock Draft First Call: Brian Branch S Alabama

19 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

2023 Mock Draft First Call: Anthony Richardson QB Florida

18 Detroit Lions

2023 Mock Draft First Call: Kelee Ringo CB Georgia

17 Pittsburgh Steelers

2023 Mock Draft First Call: O’Cyrus Torrence OG Florida

16 Washington Commanders

2023 Mock Draft First Call: Christian Gonzalez CB Oregon

15 Green Bay Packers

2023 Mock Draft First Call: Brian Bresee DT Clemson

14 New England Patriots

2023 Mock Draft First Call: Bijan Robinson RB Texas

13 New York Jets

2023 Mock Draft First Call: Anton Harrison OT Oklahoma

12 Houston Texans (from Cleveland)

2023 Mock Draft First Call: Quentin Johnson WR TCU

11 Tennessee Titans

2023 Mock Draft First Call: Paris Johnson OT Ohio State

10 Philadelphia Eagles (from New Orleans)

2023 Mock Draft First Call: Joey Porter Jr. CB Penn State

9 Carolina Panthers

2023 Mock Draft First Call: Myles Murphy EDGE Clemson

8 Atlanta Falcons

2023 Mock Draft First Call: Tyree Wilson EDGE Texas Tech

7 Las Vegas Raiders

2023 Mock Draft First Call: Peter Skoronski OT Northwestern

6 Detroit Lions (from LA Rams)

2023 Mock Draft First Call: Michael Mayer TE Notre Dame

5 Seattle Seahawks (from Denver)

2023 Mock Draft First Call: CJ Stroud QB Ohio State

4 Indianapolis Colts

2023 Mock Draft First Call: Bryce Young QB Alabama

3 Arizona Cardinals

2023 Mock Draft First Call: Will Anderson EDGE Alabama

2 Houston Texans

2023 Mock Draft First Call: Will Levis QB Kentucky

1 Chicago Bears

2023 Mock Draft First Call: Jalen Carter DT Georgia

