NFL Expert Picks Predictions Odds Week 18

NFL expert picks, predictions, lines for Week 18 highlighted by Chiefs at Raiders, Titans at Jaguars, Ravens at Bengals, and Lions at Packers
NFL Expert Picks Predictions Week 18
* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.
Chiefs vs Raiders
Line: Kansas City -9.5, o/u: 52.5
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Chiefs
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Chiefs
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Chiefs
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Chiefs*
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Chiefs
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Chiefs
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Chiefs
E, CFN Chiefs
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Chiefs
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Chiefs
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Chiefs*
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Chiefs
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Raiders
CONSENSUS PICK: Chiefs
