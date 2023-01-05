NFL Expert Picks Predictions Odds Week 18

Kirthmon F. Dozier-USA TODAY Sports

NFL Expert Picks Predictions Odds Week 18

CFN Expert Picks

NFL Expert Picks Predictions Odds Week 18

By January 5, 2023 12:11 am

By |

NFL expert picks, predictions, lines for Week 18 highlighted by Chiefs at Raiders, Titans at Jaguars, Ravens at Bengals, and Lions at Packers

NFL Expert Picks Predictions Week 18

* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.
Click on each game for the game preview and CFN Prediction

Chiefs vs Raiders

Line: Kansas City -9.5, o/u: 52.5

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Chiefs
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Chiefs
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Chiefs
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Chiefs*
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Chiefs
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Chiefs
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Chiefs
E, CFN Chiefs
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Chiefs
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Chiefs
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Chiefs*
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Chiefs
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Raiders
CONSENSUS PICK: Chiefs

Week 18 NFL Expert Picks 
Chiefs vs Raiders | Titans at Jaguars
Ravens at Bengals | Bucs at Falcons
Patriots at Bills | Vikings at Bears
Texans at Colts | Jets at Dolphins
Panthers at Saints | Browns at Steelers
Chargers at Broncos | Giants at Eagles
Cardinals at 49ers | Rams at Seahawks
Cowboys at Comms | Lions at Packers
Results So Far | Georgia-TCU NC 

NEXT: Titans at Jaguars Expert Picks Predictions

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , CFN, CFN Expert Picks, College Football Features, College Football Predictions, College Football Schedules, News, NFL, NFL, Week 18

More CFN

From The Web

Latest

More College Football News
Home