NFL Expert Picks Predictions Odds Week 18

NFL expert picks, predictions, lines for Week 18 highlighted by Chiefs at Raiders, Titans at Jaguars, Ravens at Bengals, and Lions at Packers

NFL Expert Picks Predictions Week 18

* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.

Click on each game for the game preview and CFN Prediction

Chiefs vs Raiders

Line: Kansas City -9.5, o/u: 52.5

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Chiefs

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Chiefs

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Chiefs

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Chiefs*

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Chiefs

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Chiefs

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Chiefs

E, CFN Chiefs

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Chiefs

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Chiefs

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Chiefs*

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Chiefs

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Raiders

CONSENSUS PICK: Chiefs

Week 18 NFL Expert Picks

Chiefs vs Raiders | Titans at Jaguars

Ravens at Bengals | Bucs at Falcons

Patriots at Bills | Vikings at Bears

Texans at Colts | Jets at Dolphins

Panthers at Saints | Browns at Steelers

Chargers at Broncos | Giants at Eagles

Cardinals at 49ers | Rams at Seahawks

Cowboys at Comms | Lions at Packers

Results So Far | Georgia-TCU NC

NEXT: Titans at Jaguars Expert Picks Predictions