NFL Expert Picks Predictions Odds Week 17

NFL expert picks, predictions, lines for Week 17 highlighted by Cowboys at Titans, Bills at Bengals, Vikings at Packers & Dolphins at Patriots
NFL Expert Picks Predictions Week 17
* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.
Click on each game for the game preview and CFN Prediction
Cowboys at Titans
Line: Dallas -11, o/u: 40
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Cowboys
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Cowboys*
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Cowboys*
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Cowboys
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Cowboys
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Cowboys
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Cowboys
E, CFN Cowboys*
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Cowboys*
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Cowboys
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Cowboys*
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Cowboys*
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Titans
CONSENSUS PICK: Cowboys*
