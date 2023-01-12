New York Giants vs Minnesota Vikings NFL Playoffs Wild Card prediction, game preview, odds, how to watch, Sunday, January 15

New York Giants vs Minnesota Vikings NFL Playoffs Wild Card Prediction Game Preview

New York Giants vs Minnesota Vikings How To Watch

Date: Sunday, January 15

Game Time: 4:30 ET

Venue: U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MN

How To Watch: FOX

Record: New York Giants (9-7-1), Minnesota Vikings (13-4)

Why New York Giants Will Win the NFC Wild Card

The Vikings aren’t exactly ripping through the finishing kick here.

Yeah, they were able to gear down over the last month, and yeah, there were a ton of injuries, and yeah, they still won three of their last four and five of their last seven,

They were still struggling, and that included the 27-24 fight with the Giants just a few weeks ago.

New York’s offense was humming. The passing attack ripped through the porous and banged up secondary, the running game rumbled just fine, and everything worked except being +2 in turnover margin.

The Giants – at least when Daniel Jones is healthy – have started to figure out their passing game a bit with a slew of interesting receivers making a little noise. Saquon Barkley has been good, the defense has been okay – and great on third downs – and in general, turnovers aren’t the killer for them like they are for most teams.

On the flip side, the porous Viking defense has to come up with takeaways. The team is 12-1 when coming up with one and 1-3 when it doesn’t. That’s it. That’s the margin for this high-flying team.

The Giants have gone seven games this year without a turnover. That’s fine, but …

– Why Minnesota Vikings Will Win

– Giants vs Vikings Prediction, What’s Going to Happen

