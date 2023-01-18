New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles NFL Playoffs Divisional Round prediction, game preview, odds, how to watch, Saturday, January 21

New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles NFL Playoffs Divisional Round Prediction Game Preview

New York Giants vs Philadelphia Eagles How To Watch

Date: Saturday, January 21

Game Time: 8:15 ET

Venue: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PA

How To Watch: FOX

Record: New York Giants (9-7-1), Philadelphia Eagles (14-3)

Why New York Giants Will Win the NFC Divisional Round

This just might work.

Don’t turn the ball over. Rely on the run defense. Assume your running back might just be the best player on the field. Get your defense off the field with a slew of third down stops. Take the attitude that nobody believes in you because very few do.

All the pressure is on the other side of the field, and this is where not being the 1 seed might be a big plus. The Giants know they can win a playoff game.

Last year’s Eagle team was rudely pushed out by Tampa Bay in the Wild Card round, and the 2020 version only won four games. This might be a young team with a whole lot of talent, but there’s a sense of urgency, too, with a slew of key parts about to be very expensive, free agents, or both.

That, and the Eagles were hardly themselves over the finishing kick. Jalen Hurts was banged up, the team lost two of its last three games, and the win over the Giants in Week 18 wasn’t exactly a thing of beauty.

Considering it didn’t play all that well in the win over the miserable Bears, it’s going to be well over a month since Philly was operating at peak efficiency.

Granted, the last great performance was a blowout over the Giants, but this might just be a different and more confident team coming back from Minneapolis.

Win the turnover battle – New York is 7-2 when it doesn’t give it away. Run well – it’s 5-0 when it tears off over 170 rushing yards. Stay in this late, control the clock, and …

