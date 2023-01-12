Miami Dolphins vs Buffalo Bills NFL Playoffs Wild Card prediction, game preview, odds, how to watch, Sunday, January 15

Miami Dolphins vs Buffalo Bills NFL Playoffs Wild Card Prediction Game Preview

Miami Dolphins vs Buffalo Bills How To Watch

Date: Sunday, January 15

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, NY

How To Watch: CBS

Record: Miami Dolphins (9-8), Buffalo Bills (13-3)

Why Miami Dolphins Will Win the AFC Wild Card

It’s been a rough finishing kick with Tua Tagovailoa suffering another concussion, the offense struggling to find any consistency, and with a defense that’s not doing enough to pick up the slack.

But the team still knows how to move the ball.

The 11-6 win over New York Jets might have been in the team photo of the ugliest sporting events – or contests of any kind – ever, but the running game wasn’t bad.

The ground game worked against the Bills in mid-December with a season-high 188 yards in the tough 32-28 loss in Orchard Park – and now that all has to work again.

Raheem Mostert might be a bit banged up, but the offensive front should be able to bang away a bit. For all of the good things the Bills do defensively, they allow a few too many yards per carry.

That means QB Skylar Thompson has to get on the move, he has to do a better job of connecting on the deep shots than he did against the Jets, and …

