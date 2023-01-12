Los Angeles Chargers vs Jacksonville Jaguars NFL Playoffs Wild Card prediction, game preview, odds, how to watch, Saturday, January 14

Los Angeles Chargers vs Jacksonville Jaguars NFL Playoffs Wild Card Prediction Game Preview

Los Angeles Chargers vs Jacksonville Jaguars How To Watch

Date: Saturday, January 14

Game Time: 8:15 ET

Venue: TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, FL

How To Watch: NBC

Record: Los Angeles Chargers (10-7), Jacksonville Jaguars (9-8)

Why Los Angeles Chargers Will Win the AFC Wild Card

The offense has everything moving.

Justin Herbert was hurt early in the year, the receiving corps wasn’t quite right for most of the second half, and it’s been a bit hit-or-miss at times to find any consistency. But now – with the possible exception of Mike Williams and his banged up back – the O should be ready to wing it around.

The Jacksonville defense does a whole lot of bending without breaking, and statistically it’s just fine … against teams without quarterbacks.

Houston couldn’t move the ball against the Jaguar D. Tennessee didn’t mess with the passing game with Josh Dobbs under center, and the Jets were the Jets.

Dak Prescott didn’t have any real problems getting the passing attack going, and neither did Jared Goff, Patrick Mahomes, or Derek Carr – sky point on his Raiders career.

Herbert will spread it around and shouldn’t have too many problems moving the chains against a Jacksonville defense that’s awful on third downs, the Charger D is great at coming up with takeaways, and …

– Why Jacksonville Jaguars Will Win

– LA Chargers vs Jacksonville Jaguars Prediction, What’s Going to Happen

