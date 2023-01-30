Kentucky Football Schedule 2023: Analysis, Breakdown, 3 Things To Know

Kentucky football schedule 2023: Who do the Wildcats miss on the SEC schedule and what are 3 things to know?

Kentucky Football Schedule 2023: 3 Things To Know

Sept 2 Ball State

Sept 9 Eastern Kentucky

Sept 16 Akron

Sept 23 at Vanderbilt

Sept 30 Florida

Oct 7 at Georgia

Oct 14 Missouri

Oct 21 OPEN DATE

Oct 28 Tennessee

Nov 4 at Mississippi State

Nov 11 Alabama

Nov 18 at South Carolina

Nov 25 at Louisville

Kentucky Football Schedule What To Know: Who do the Wildcats miss from the SEC slate?

Kentucky gets Alabama.

It’s at least a home game, but it has to play the Crimson Tide right after a home date against Mississippi State. Missing LSU isn’t a bad thing this year, and not having to deal with Texas A&M should be a big bonus. The Cats don’t play Arkansas, Auburn, or Ole Miss, either.

That’s all fine – missing likely bowl bound teams from the SEC is always a plus – but again … Alabama is on the slate. That’s bad, but it gets worse …

Kentucky Football Schedule What Really Matters

November is a monster.

There’s a week off before the finishing stretch, and the Tennessee game is at home, but three of the last four games are on the road going to Mississippi State, South Carolina, and over to Louisville to end the regular season. All that is wrapped around Alabama.

Before dealing with those final five games, and before the week off, UK gets Missouri at home (good) and has to go to Georgia (bad … very bad).

But …

Kentucky Football Schedule What To Know: What does it all really mean?

Overall, though, this isn’t that bad a schedule.

Going to Georgia is obviously a bear, but Florida, Tennessee, and Alabama are all in Lexington. That, and it helps that the team isn’t exactly extending itself in non-conference play.

It gets that rivalry game against Louisville, but it starts the season against Ball State, Eastern Kentucky, and Akron.

Those should be three layups before going to Vanderbilt. Roll through that, and then it’s about the home game against Florida. Get to 5-0 and that makes that brutal second half of the slate a tad nicer.

