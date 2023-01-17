Jacksonville Jaguars at Kansas City Chiefs NFL Playoffs Divisional Round prediction, game preview, odds, how to watch, Saturday, January 21

Jacksonville Jaguars at Kansas City Chiefs NFL Playoffs Divisional Round Prediction Game Preview

Jacksonville Jaguars vs Kansas City Chiefs How To Watch

Date: Saturday, January 21

Game Time: 4:30 ET

Venue: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, MO

How To Watch: NBC

Record: Jacksonville Jaguars (9-8), Kansas City Chiefs (14-3)

Why Jacksonville Jaguars Will Win the AFC Divisional Round

The firepower is there.

There’s no questioning the Jacksonville talent, or skill parts, or coaching. When Trevor Lawrence and the offense get rolling, the show is as unstoppable as any in the NFL.

The problem is the consistency – it’s not there. However, as long as Lawrence can just get through the first quarter and – as Aaron Rodgers would put it – R-E-L-A-X, keeping up with the high-powered Chief machine shouldn’t be a problem.

For all of the great things Kansas City does, it has a big problem giving up touchdown passes, it allows a few too many yards, and if Lawrence can get a little time, he should go off.

The O is great on third downs, Christian Kirk, Zay Jones, Marvin Jones, and tight end Evan Engram can make plays all over the field, and if Travis Etienne can add enough yards per carry to matter, get ready for a show.

On the other side, the Jaguar defense will give up passing yards, but that’s the cost of doing business. Patrick Mahomes won’t have any issues getting to 300 yards – he hit the Jaguars for 331 in the 27-17 win in Week 10. It’s the running game that has to be stuffed.

Kansas City is 1-2 when running or fewer than 75 yards. The Jaguar defensive front is good enough to hold up for stretches – the team is 5-1 when allowing fewer than 75 yards, but …

