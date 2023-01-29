Iowa State vs Texas Tech Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview

Iowa State vs Texas Tech prediction, game preview, odds, how to watch. Monday, January 30

Iowa State vs Texas Tech How To Watch

Date: Monday, January 30

Game Time: 9:00 ET

Venue: United Supermarkets Arena, Lubbock, TX

How To Watch: ESPN2

Record: Iowa State (15-5), Texas Tech (11-10)

Iowa State vs Texas Tech Game Preview

Why Iowa State Will Win

Texas Tech doesn’t move the ball well enough.

It was able to hit everything from the field in a fun win over LSU on Saturday, but it broke an eight game losing streak when the shooting was way too inconsistent, the three-point shooting was generally abysmal, and there were way, way too many turnovers.

Iowa State feasts off of takeaways. It came up with 18 turnovers in the 84-50 win a few weeks ago, it has the best defense in the Big 12, and …

Why Texas Tech Will Win

Iowa State can’t hit a free throw.

The strange part about the Cyclone style is that it’s great at forcing mistakes and wonderful at clamping down, and yet it doesn’t do anything on the move. It’s not like the pace is slow, the team just doesn’t generate a ton of fast break points.

Texas Tech has to slow this game to a dead stop.

Be ultra-careful with the ball, make this about defense and rebounding, and keep this close at home late and turn it into a free throw contest. Iowa State, for all the good things it’s doing, hasn’t hit 70% of its free throws in five of its last seven games.

What’s Going To Happen

This is a quick road turnaround for an Iowa State team that got clocked by Missouri in a rough blowout on Saturday.

It’ll respond with a terrific defensive game, Texas Tech will struggle for too many stretches, and this will get very, very ugly – but in a good way for the Cyclones.

The Red Raiders have to hit better than 45% from the field to win, but it’s been a struggle for them to do that. Iowa State has allowed only six teams to get to 45%, and all of them will be strong seeds in a few weeks.

Iowa State vs Texas Tech Prediction, Line

Iowa State 70, Texas Tech 64

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

ATS Confidence out of 5: COMING

Must See Rating: 2.5

