Georgia vs TCU College Football Playoff National Championship Live Game Updates, Thoughts, Reactions

Georgia vs TCU: Thoughts, live updates, reactions during the 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship.

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

Georgia vs TCU: College Football Playoff National Championship

CFP National Championship Thoughts

First Quarter | Second Quarter

Third Quarter | Fourth Quarter

Georgia vs TCU live updates, thoughts, reactions: Pregame

Dear lord … 24 years in a row I’ve been doing this. I wanted to do this from Los Angeles – never been in SoFi – but couldn’t make it out and had to bail at the last second. Considering the incessant whining coming from everyone I know who’s out there, I’m good.

Last year’s CFP National Championship: Georgia over Alabama

For the moment, all the rain and cold stalls my stumping for every major sporting event to be played in LA and San Diego – if it had the facilities for it – but Miami is still on.

Out of all the ESPN gimmicky gamecasts about to kick in, I’m looking for the one that shows this game being close.

Slightly off-topic … this is the game potentially built for all the different versions. Like the fantastic Manning thing on Monday Night Football, the alternative options are great when the game sucks. When the game is great, you want the announcers of record.

If you have Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit calling a College Football Playoff National Championship, I’m not sure why you need any of the 1,248 other options ESPN has to take away from its No. 1 team.

It’s not TCU’s fault. It has been a magnificent story, and it’s been a fantastic thing for college football just to get here. TCU earned it – there’s no such thing as a cheap run to the College Football Playoff National Championship game.

With all of that said, this would have been a very, very, very different day if it was Michigan vs Georgia. There’s just NO national buzz for this – I’m doing my best. Everyone is far more focused on the NFL Playoffs.

– CFP National Championship Preview

– CFP National Championship Top Prop Bets

Excuse me, Stewardess, I speak Nick Saban. The GameDay panel is trying to pump this game up, and Saban is doing his best to be nice about it – he’s all but saying TCU has no shot of handling the Georgia lines.

I agree.

Saban is fantastic on the GameDay pregame show. Even the hardest-core of coaches are great when they get to tell war stories and talk football. Get most of them them out of their lane, though, and there’s a big, big problem.

TCU has made me look ridiculous all year – and I certainly don’t need any help doing that. I’m still arguing that Michigan will win the Fiesta Bowl. With that said, I do think TCU will score, it’ll get the passing game going, and it’ll make this interesting …

For a half.

This isn’t the Georgia defense of last year – TCU will throw on it. The scores will be there, but eventually the Georgia D will generate the third down stops needed

Social media will go nuts – TCU might even be up going into the locker room. And then hell and the Georgia talent will come to breakfast – or to the all bacon-inspired spread traditionally served in the media hospitality area after the national title game.

All I want is a classic battle. I want America to be talking about this all day tomorrow, I want the College Football Playoff National Championship to be great again – last year’s was fine, even if it wasn’t all that well played – and …

Georgia by more than 13.5. It might take a little while to get there, but the last ten minutes will be about the Dawgs.

Let’s have some fun.

CFP National Championship Thoughts

First Quarter | Second Quarter

Third Quarter | Fourth Quarter

NEXT: Georgia vs TCU: College Football Playoff National Championship First Quarter