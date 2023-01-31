Georgia vs Auburn Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview

Georgia vs Auburn prediction, game preview, odds, how to watch. Wednesday, February 1

Georgia vs Auburn How To Watch

Date: Wednesday, February 1

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Neville Arena, Auburn, AL

How To Watch: SEC Network

Record: Georgia (14-7), Auburn (16-5)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

AP Poll, All-Time College Basketball Rankings

Coaches Poll, All-Time College Basketball Rankings

College Football All-Time Rankings Coaches Poll | AP Poll

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

Georgia vs Auburn Game Preview

Why Georgia Will Win

The Dawgs got them the first time around.

Georgia can D up from three, it’s good on the glass, and it’s just deep enough to keep everyone fresh. That, and it’s great on the free throw line, which turned out to be a big deal in the 76-64 win over the Tigers in early January.

Auburn couldn’t hit anything from three, it was a mess defensively with way too many fouls, and Georgia was uncharacteristically great at forcing turnovers. That all has to happen again.

Expect a whole lot of Auburn fouls – that’s what it does. Expect Auburn to not do much from three – it has to get on the move. Both of those things should work for Georgia, but …

Why Auburn Will Win

Georgia has hit a snag.

Just when it seemed like it was about to be a factor, it fell into a rut. That’s partly because it’s been on the road a bunch lately.

The team has been fantastic at home so far going 11-1, but that one loss was two weeks ago against Vanderbilt, and then it struggled to get by South Carolina. On the road it has been a disaster going 1-5.

The Dawg offense screws up way too much, and it won’t get anything from three against an attacking Auburn defense that doesn’t let anyone get a free look.

Along with all of the fouls, Auburn will generate a ton of takeaways.

What’s Going To Happen

This is big.

It’s not like a loss would mean things are slipping away for Auburn, but it lost two in a row, the defense hasn’t been amazing lately, and it could use a big outing to stop the slide now.

Auburn is 16-0 when allowing fewer than 74 points and 0-6 when allowing that many or more. Georgia will be held just under that in a great effort from the Tiger D over the first ten minutes and the last five.

Georgia vs Auburn Prediction, Line

Auburn 73, Georgia 64

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

ATS Confidence out of 5: COMING

Must See Ranking: 3

– CFN Fearless Predictions

Coaches Poll, All-Time College Basketball Rankings

1950s | 1960s | 1970s | 1980s | 1990s | 2000s | 2010s | 2020s

AP Poll, All-Time College Basketball Rankings

1950s | 1960s | 1970s | 1980s | 1990s | 2000s | 2010s | 2020s

College Football All-Time Rankings Coaches Poll | AP Poll

