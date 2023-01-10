Georgia 65, TCU 7 College Football Playoff National Championship What Happened, What It All Means

Georgia beat TCU to win the College Football Playoff National Championship. What happened, who was the player of the game, and what does it all mean?

College Football Playoff National Championship What Happened

– Georgia came up with the biggest blowout in the history of college football bowl games. It started scoring right away and didn’t stop, scoring 13 or more in every quarter – it was complete and total domination.

Stetson Bennett started the fun with a 21-yard scoring run. TCU turned it over but held the Dawgs to a field goal, Max Duggan ran for a two-yard score after connecting on a big bomb to Derius Davis to make it 10-7, and that was it. The Bulldogs scored 55 unanswered points.

– Bennett ran for two scores and threw four touchdown passes. He found Ladd McConkey for two scores, combined with Brock Bowers for a 35-yard score, and turned it into a disastrous blowout with a 22-yard strike to Adoni Mitchell for a 38-7 halftime lead.

– TCU didn’t do anything right. Georgia had a ton to do with that, but it only finished with 188 yards, the ground game finished with just 36 yards, and it was over after the first quarter.

College Football Playoff National Championship Player of the Game

Stetson Bennett, QB Georgia

He completed 18-of-25 passes for 304 yards and four scores, and ran three times for 39 yards and two touchdowns.

College Football Playoff National Championship Fun Stats

– Sacks: Georgia 5 – TCU 0

– Total Yards: Georgia 589 – TCU 199

– First Downs: Georgia 32 – TCU 9

– Georgia 65, TCU 7 Quarter-by-Quarter Reactions, Thoughts

College Football Playoff National Championship What It All Means

Georgia just did the 2021 season one better. Last year’s team was better, more talented, and … it lost to Alabama in the SEC Championship. This year’s defense wasn’t as good, but the team was perfect. It closed out with the biggest win in the history of bowl games, it totally outmatched TCU in every way, and it proved one key thing – talent matters.

Now everyone will be talking about doing it a third time in a row, but the SEC is still very, very, very good. Alabama will be better. Tennessee will be better. Florida will be better. The SEC will be nasty as always, and nothing is ever a given in that league. For now, though, Georgia just finished off a historic two-year run. It might not win the national title next year, but it’s going to be in the mix for a long, long time.

TCU had a magical season no matter what this final score was. It went from being picked seventh in the Big 12 to start the season to the College Football Playoff National Championship.

Nah, it didn’t win the Big 12 title, but no one remembers that or cares because of the amazing performance against Michigan. However, the defense allowed 104 points over the last six quarters of the season, and it’s not because it did anything wrong other than go against elite teams with elite offensive parts. Again, the talent just wasn’t there compared to college football’s monsters.

But it got here. It got to play on the biggest stage, and Alabama didn’t. Ohio State didn’t. Clemson, Texas, Texas A&M, USC, and on and on and on didn’t. No, 65-7 doesn’t really matter any more than 10-7 – it was still a loss. TCU got its shot.

