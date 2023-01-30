Georgia Football Schedule 2023: Analysis, Breakdown, 3 Things To Know

Georgia football schedule 2023: Who do the Bulldogs miss on the SEC schedule and what are 3 things to know?

Georgia Football Schedule 2023: 3 Things To Know

Sept 2 UT Martin

Sept 9 Ball State

Sept 16 South Carolina

Sept 23 UAB

Sept 30 at Auburn

Oct 7 Kentucky

Oct 14 at Vanderbilt

Oct 21 OPEN DATE

Oct 28 Florida (in Jacksonville)

Nov 4 Missouri

Nov 11 Ole Miss

Nov 18 at Tennessee

Nov 25 at Georgia Tech

Georgia Football Schedule What To Know: Who do the Bulldogs miss from the SEC slate?

The two-time defending national champs don’t have to deal with Alabama, LSU, or Texas A&M. Those are all possible contenders to challenge for the SEC title. Even for a team as strong as this, not playing those three helps.

They also miss Arkansas and Mississippi State. That leaves just Ole Miss and Auburn from the West – that’s okay considering the Rebels have to come to Athens.

Georgia Football Schedule What Really Matters

Overall the schedule isn’t that bad – more on that in a moment – but the two biggest games on the slate aren’t in Athens.

Florida and Tennessee.

Obviously the game with the Gators is – as always – in Jacksonville, and the date with Tennessee is in Knoxville. That’s not to say the Dawgs shouldn’t win or won’t be favored, but they should by expected to rip through everyone else on the slate by at least double-digits. If they get by the Vols and Gators, it’ll be smooth sailing because …

Georgia Football Schedule What To Know: What does it all really mean?

It would’ve been nice to see Georgia get someone nasty in non-conference play.

The Oregon game to open last season wasn’t exactly competitive, but at least that was a big program on big program crime. This year’s non-conference schedule? UT Martin, Ball State, UAB, and Georgia Tech.

Will any of those four come within 24 of the Dawgs?

With no Alabama or LSU on the slate, that means anything less than 11-1 would be a total disappointment. That means the season will be about focus. There was a blip in 2022 against Missouri, and the Kent State game took a while to wake up for, but both were wins. It’s going to take a total mental lapse not to roll though this schedule.

