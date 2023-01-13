Dallas Cowboys vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers NFL Playoffs Wild Card prediction, game preview, odds, how to watch, Monday, January 16

Date: Monday, January 16

Game Time: 8:15 ET

Venue: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL

How To Watch: ESPN/ABC

Record: Dallas Cowboys (12-5), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-9)

Why Dallas Cowboys Will Win the NFC Wild Card

It might sound like a basic question, but …

Is Tampa Bay any good?

It got thrown a cookie as the 8-9 division winner who landed in the fourth spot, but there’s no running game, the defense can get picked on a bit too easily, and the passing game isn’t really all that great even with 12 throwing it more than anyone.

Dallas needs to get out of its own head. More on that in a moment, but as long as the offense takes a deep breath and does what it’s capable of, and as long as the defense can simply win third downs, all should be fine.

But back to the question – is Tampa Bay any good? Short answer, not really.

It has the weapons to get hot for one game, and it’s Tom Brady with Mike Evans and Chris Godwin – there will be passing yards. Dallas has the playmakers to keep up.

The Buccaneer ground game is historically awful, the defense doesn’t do enough in the secondary, and for all the offensive talent, the team doesn’t really score.

The 30 against Carolina two weeks ago was an outlier – it’s been a struggle to get past 17, and that’s not getting it done against this Dallas offense.

If this attack finds its groove early, and if Dak Prescott is sharp in the first quarter, forget it. Even with Brady, the Buccaneers can’t keep up.

But …

