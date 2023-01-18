Dallas Cowboys vs San Francisco 49ers NFL Playoffs Divisional Round prediction, game preview, odds, how to watch, Sunday, January 22

Dallas Cowboys vs San Francisco 49ers NFL Playoffs Divisional Round Prediction Game Preview

Dallas Cowboys vs San Francisco 49ers How To Watch

Date: Sunday, January 22

Game Time: 6:30 ET

Venue: Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, CA

How To Watch: FOX

Record: Dallas Cowboys (12-5), San Francisco 49ers (13-4)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

NFL Expert Picks Playoffs Divisional Round

Mock Draft: First 23 Picks, Draft Order

NFL Draft Underclassmen Position Rankings

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

Why Dallas Cowboys Will Win the NFC Divisional Round

Dallas’s problem has been that it’s Dallas. It hasn’t found a big moment over the last 27ish years it hasn’t been able to gag away, but …

Dallas is the better team.

Oh sure, the San Francisco defense is No. 1 in the NFL – helped by not beating anyone with an attack like Dallas is bringing – and the offense ripped through Seattle last week like it wasn’t there, but yeah, overall Dallas has the talent, ability, schemes, and upside to really and truly be considered the better team.

It got sort of lost by all those blinded by the idea that Tom Brady is so good he could make up for how bad Tampa Bay was that Dallas might have been the best team in the NFL when everything was rolling.

There was the meltdown at Jacksonville late, but over the second half of the season when this thing was moving, forget it.

Minnesota got annihilated on its home field. Philadelphia gave up 40 points helped by a Cowboy defense that took it away four times. Even when Dak Prescott was banged up the Cowboys managed to find ways to win.

There was the strange opener against Tampa Bay, the strange Week 18 game that no one got up for, a reasonable Sunday night loss at Philadelphia, and two overtime losses that could’ve and should’ve gone the other way. That’s it for the gaffes.

The Cowboys won six times – counting two against the Giants – against teams that made the playoffs, they’ve been tested time and again in the toughest division in football, and it comes into this now as the underdog. That’s a very, very good thing.

San Francisco? Yeah, it blew out Seattle last week. Whoop-dee-doo.

Of course the 49ers are terrific, but again, they haven’t dealt with an offense this good since getting rim-rocked by Kansas City back in Week 7. It tore through a good Washington defense is Week 16, but that’s been about it for the nasty Ds they faced.

However …

– Why San Francisco 49ers Will Win

– Cowboys vs 49ers Prediction, What’s Going to Happen

NEXT: Why San Francisco 49ers Will Win the NFC Divisional Round