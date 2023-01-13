College Football Win Totals 2022: Who Overperformed, Underperformed, How Did We Do?

What college football teams overperformed, underperformed, or did what they were supposed to? Here’s where everyone came in with their win regular season win totals – and how our picks did.

How did every college football team do this regular season compared to expectations? How did each one do compared to our expectations?

Every year we preview every team and come up with the projected final regular season record. The realistic goal is to be + or – 1 either way as much as possible.

+ or -2, and that’s a miss, and + or -3 is painful. Anything more than that is a total whiff on our part, and/or a shocker to the general win total.

Who overperformed, who underperformed, and who came in about where we thought they would? Again, this is just for the regular season – no conference championships or bowls.

+2.5 to 5 BOOM. Way overperform

+1 to 2 Overperform

+0.5 to -0.5 Close to the pin

-1 to 2 Underperform

-2.5 to 3.5 Massive underperform

The number after each team is the difference – positive or negative – in how much each team overperformed or underperformed compared to the consensus win totals.

TCU +5.5

Preseason Win Total Line: 6.5

Regular Season Record: 12-0

CFN Preseason Win Total Prediction: 6

Duke +5

Preseason Win Total Line: 3

Regular Season Record: 8-4

CFN Preseason Win Total Prediction: 2

South Alabama +4.5

Preseason Win Total Line: 5.5

Regular Season Record: 10-2

CFN Preseason Win Total Prediction: 6

Tulane +4

Preseason Win Total Line: 6

Regular Season Record: 10-2

CFN Preseason Win Total Prediction: 6

Ohio +3.5

Preseason Win Total Line: 5.5

Regular Season Record: 9-3

CFN Preseason Win Total Prediction: 5

Troy +3.5

Preseason Win Total Line: 6.5

Regular Season Record: 10-2

CFN Preseason Win Total Prediction: 5

UConn +3.5

Preseason Win Total Line: 2.5

Regular Season Record: 6-6

CFN Preseason Win Total Prediction: 2

Kansas +3.5

Preseason Win Total Line: 2.5

Regular Season Record: 6-6

CFN Preseason Win Total Prediction: 3

New Mexico State +3

Preseason Win Total Line: 3

Regular Season Record: 6-6

CFN Preseason Win Total Prediction: 2

Kansas State +2.5

Preseason Win Total Line: 6.5

Regular Season Record: 9-3

CFN Preseason Win Total Prediction: 6

Oregon State +2.5

Preseason Win Total Line: 6.5

Regular Season Record: 9-3

CFN Preseason Win Total Prediction: 6

Florida State +2.5

Preseason Win Total Line: 6.5

Regular Season Record: 9-3

CFN Preseason Win Total Prediction: 7

Illinois +2.5

Preseason Win Total Line: 4.5

Regular Season Record: 7-5

CFN Preseason Win Total Prediction: 5

Michigan +2.5

Preseason Win Total Line: 9.5

Regular Season Record: 12-0

CFN Preseason Win Total Prediction: 10

Tennessee +2.5

Preseason Win Total Line: 7.5

Regular Season Record: 10-2

CFN Preseason Win Total Prediction: 8

Vanderbilt +2.5

Preseason Win Total Line: 2.5

Regular Season Record: 5-7

CFN Preseason Win Total Prediction: 3

Washington +2.5

Preseason Win Total Line: 7.5

Regular Season Record: 10-2

CFN Preseason Win Total Prediction: 8

