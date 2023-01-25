College Football Transfer Portal 2023 Rankings: 20 Best Quarterbacks

Who are the best and brightest quarterbacks in the 2023 college football transfer portal? Where will they be playing this season?

Transfer Portal 2023 Rankings: Quarterbacks

They’re the ones who make the biggest and most immediate impact in the transfer portal – the quarterbacks are still the stars.

Granted, the four teams in the College Football Playoff were all led by homegrown stars – for the most part, even though Stetson Bennett left and came back – but that Caleb Williams guy was pretty good.

Based on a loose combination of best player/will make the biggest impact, here are the 20 best quarterbacks in the 2023 college football transfer portal and where they all landed.

2023 Transfer Portal Rankings

QB | RB | WR | TE | OT | OG/C

DE/EDGE | DT | LB | CB | Saf | Coaches

20 Mikey Keene

New School: Fresno State

Former School: UCF

19 Jack Plummer

New School: Louisville

Former School: Cal

18 Cade McNamara

New School: Iowa

Former School: Michigan

17 Luke Altmyer

New School: Illinois

Former School: Ole Miss

16 Emory Jones

New School: Cincinnati

Former School: Arizona State

15 Davis Brin

New School: Georgia Southern

Former School: Tulsa

14 Nick Evers

New School: Wisconsin

Former School: Oklahoma

13 Jeff Sims

New School: Nebraska

Former School: Georgia Tech

12 Phil Jurkovec

New School: Pitt

Former School: Boston College

11 Collin Schlee

New School: UCLA

Former School: Kent State

10 Kedon Slovis

New School: BYU

Former School: Pitt

9 JT Daniels

New School: Rice

Former School: West Virginia

8 Hudson Card

New School: Purdue

Former School: Texas

7 Brennan Armstrong

New School: NC State

Former School: Virginia

6 Tanner Mordecai

New School: Wisconsin

Former School: SMU

5 Spencer Sanders

New School: Ole Miss

Former School: Oklahoma State

4 Devin Leary

New School: Kentucky

Former School: NC State

3 DJ Uiagalelei

New School: Oregon State

Former School: Clemson

2 Sam Hartman

New School: Notre Dame

Former School: Wake Forest

1 Shedeur Sanders

New School: Colorado

Former School: Jackson State

