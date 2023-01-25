College Football Transfer Portal 2023 Rankings: 15 Best Wide Receivers

Who are the best and brightest wide receivers in the 2023 college football transfer portal? Where will they be playing this season?

Transfer Portal 2023 Rankings: Wide Receivers

There are a whole lot of top teams that could’ve used some wide receiver help through the transfer portal last year – looking your way, Alabama – and they’re about to land them this time around.

Based on a combination of the best players and who’ll make the biggest splashes, here’s our ranking of the top wide receivers in the 2023 college football transfer portal and where they all decided to go.

They’re the 15 wide receivers in the transfer portal you need to know.

2023 Transfer Portal Rankings

QB | RB | WR | TE | OT | OG/C

DE/EDGE | DT | LB | CB | Saf | Coaches

15 Tyrone Broden

New School: Arkansas

Former School: Bowling Green

14 Theo Wease

New School: Missouri

Former School: Oklahoma

13 Jimmy Horn Jr.

New School: Colorado

Former School: USF

12 Dont’e Thornton

New School: Tennessee

Former School: Oregon

11 Tre Harris

New School: Ole Miss

Former School: Louisiana Tech

10 Traeshon Holden

New School: Oregon

Former School: Alabama

9 J. Michael Sturdivant

New School: UCLA

Former School: Cal

8 RaRa Thomas

New School: Georgia

Former School: Mississippi State

7 De’Zhaun Stribling

New School: Oklahoma State

Former School: Washington State

6 Tyrese Chambers

New School: Maryland

Former School: FIU

5 Devontez Walker

New School: North Carolina

Former School: Kent State

4 Elijah Spencer

New School: Minnesota

Former School: Charlotte

3 Dante Cephas

New School: Penn State

Former School: Kent State

2 Dorian Singer

New School: USC

Former School: Arizona

1 Dominic Lovett

New School: Georgia

Former School: Missouri

