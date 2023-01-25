College Football Transfer Portal 2023 Rankings: 15 Best Wide Receivers

Who are the best and brightest wide receivers in the 2023 college football transfer portal? Where will they be playing this season?
Transfer Portal 2023 Rankings: Wide Receivers
There are a whole lot of top teams that could’ve used some wide receiver help through the transfer portal last year – looking your way, Alabama – and they’re about to land them this time around.
Based on a combination of the best players and who’ll make the biggest splashes, here’s our ranking of the top wide receivers in the 2023 college football transfer portal and where they all decided to go.
They’re the 15 wide receivers in the transfer portal you need to know.
2023 Transfer Portal Rankings
QB | RB | WR | TE | OT | OG/C
DE/EDGE | DT | LB | CB | Saf | Coaches
15 Tyrone Broden
New School: Arkansas
Former School: Bowling Green
14 Theo Wease
New School: Missouri
Former School: Oklahoma
13 Jimmy Horn Jr.
New School: Colorado
Former School: USF
12 Dont’e Thornton
New School: Tennessee
Former School: Oregon
11 Tre Harris
New School: Ole Miss
Former School: Louisiana Tech
10 Traeshon Holden
New School: Oregon
Former School: Alabama
9 J. Michael Sturdivant
New School: UCLA
Former School: Cal
8 RaRa Thomas
New School: Georgia
Former School: Mississippi State
7 De’Zhaun Stribling
New School: Oklahoma State
Former School: Washington State
6 Tyrese Chambers
New School: Maryland
Former School: FIU
5 Devontez Walker
New School: North Carolina
Former School: Kent State
4 Elijah Spencer
New School: Minnesota
Former School: Charlotte
3 Dante Cephas
New School: Penn State
Former School: Kent State
2 Dorian Singer
New School: USC
Former School: Arizona
1 Dominic Lovett
New School: Georgia
Former School: Missouri
