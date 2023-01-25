College Football Transfer Portal 2023 Rankings: 15 Best Tight Ends

Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

College Football Transfer Portal 2023 Rankings: 15 Best Tight Ends

College Football Features

College Football Transfer Portal 2023 Rankings: 15 Best Tight Ends

By January 25, 2023 12:32 pm

By |

Who are the best and brightest tight ends in the 2023 college football transfer portal? Where will they be playing this season?

Transfer Portal 2023 Rankings: Tight Ends

Contact/Follow @ColFootballnews

The tight end transfers are strong this season. They’re instant impact playmakers – the ones on this list should all play huge roles. Don’t be shocked if this turns out to be among the better positions in this transfer cycle.

Based on a combination of the best players and who’ll make the biggest splashes, here’s our ranking of the top tight end in the 2023 college football transfer portal and where they all decided to go.

They’re the 15 tight ends in the transfer portal you need to know.

2023 Transfer Portal Rankings
QB | RB | WR | TE | OT | OG/C
DE/EDGE | DT | LB | CB | Saf | Coaches

15 Kole Taylor

New School: West Virginia
Former School: LSU

14 Tanner Arkin

New School: Illinois
Former School: Colorado State

13 Moliki Matavao

New School: UCLA
Former School: Oregon

12 Tyneil Hopper

New School: Michigan State
Former School: Boise State

11 Jack Bech

New School: LSU
Former School: TCU

10 Josh Cuevas

New School: Washington
Former School: Cal Poly

9 Austin Stogner

New School: Oklahoma
Former School: South Carolina

8 Erick Ali

New School: Iowa
Former School: Michigan

7 Rivaldo Fairweather

New School: Auburn
Former School: FIU

6 Arik Gilbert

New School: Nebraska
Former School: Georgia

5 Kyle Morlock

New School: Florida State
Former School: Shorter

4 Trey Knox

New School: South Carolina
Former School: Arkansas

3 Seydou Traore

New School: Colorado
Former School: Arkansas State

2 CJ Dippre

New School: Alabama
Former School: Maryland

1 Jaheim Bell

New School: Florida State
Former School: South Carolina

2023 Transfer Portal Rankings
QB | RB | WR | TE | OT | OG/C
DE/EDGE | DT | LB | CB | Saf | Coaches

2023 NFL Draft Underclassmen. Early Entrants
QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | OTs | OG/Cs
Edge | DEs/DTs | LBs | CBs | Safeties
Top 100 2023 NFL Draft Early Entrants
2023 NFL Draft Early Entrants By College

, , , , , , , 2023 Preview, CFN, CFN Rankings, College Football Features, News, Polls Rankings, Transfer Portal

More CFN

From The Web

Latest

More Polls Rankings
Home