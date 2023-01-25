College Football Transfer Portal 2023 Rankings: 15 Best Tight Ends

Who are the best and brightest tight ends in the 2023 college football transfer portal? Where will they be playing this season?

Transfer Portal 2023 Rankings: Tight Ends

The tight end transfers are strong this season. They’re instant impact playmakers – the ones on this list should all play huge roles. Don’t be shocked if this turns out to be among the better positions in this transfer cycle.

Based on a combination of the best players and who’ll make the biggest splashes, here’s our ranking of the top tight end in the 2023 college football transfer portal and where they all decided to go.

They’re the 15 tight ends in the transfer portal you need to know.

15 Kole Taylor

New School: West Virginia

Former School: LSU

14 Tanner Arkin

New School: Illinois

Former School: Colorado State

13 Moliki Matavao

New School: UCLA

Former School: Oregon

12 Tyneil Hopper

New School: Michigan State

Former School: Boise State

11 Jack Bech

New School: LSU

Former School: TCU

10 Josh Cuevas

New School: Washington

Former School: Cal Poly

9 Austin Stogner

New School: Oklahoma

Former School: South Carolina

8 Erick Ali

New School: Iowa

Former School: Michigan

7 Rivaldo Fairweather

New School: Auburn

Former School: FIU

6 Arik Gilbert

New School: Nebraska

Former School: Georgia

5 Kyle Morlock

New School: Florida State

Former School: Shorter

4 Trey Knox

New School: South Carolina

Former School: Arkansas

3 Seydou Traore

New School: Colorado

Former School: Arkansas State

2 CJ Dippre

New School: Alabama

Former School: Maryland

1 Jaheim Bell

New School: Florida State

Former School: South Carolina

