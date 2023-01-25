College Football Transfer Portal 2023 Rankings: 15 Best Running Backs

Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

College Football Features

College Football Transfer Portal 2023 Rankings: 15 Best Running Backs

By January 25, 2023 12:33 pm

By

Who are the best and brightest running backs in the 2023 college football transfer portal? Where will they be playing this season?

Transfer Portal 2023 Rankings: Running Backs

They might not get the spotlight and press of the quarterbacks, but the running backs can make a whole lot of noise once they switch to their new teams.

Who’ll make the biggest impacts, who’ll have the best seasons, and where are all the top running backs going? Here’s our ranking of the top backs in the 2023 college football transfer portal and where they all landed.

They’re the 15 running backs in the transfer portal you need to know.

15 Asa Martin

New School: Troy
Former School: Memphis

14 Jaren Mangham

New School: Michigan State
Former School: USF

13 Dillon Johnson

New School: Washington
Former School: Mississippi State

12 Byron Cardwell

New School: Cal
Former School: Oregon

11 Ray Davis

New School: Kentucky
Former School: Vanderbilt

10 Aidan Robbins

New School: BYU
Former School: UNLV

9 LJ Johnson

New School: SMU
Former School: Texas A&M

8 Kavosiey Smoke

New School: Colorado
Former School: Kentucky

7 Dominic Richardson

New School: Baylor
Former School: Oklahoma State

6 Treshaun Ward

New School: Kansas State
Former School: Florida State

5 Brian Battie

New School: Auburn
Former School: USF

4 Carson Steele

New School: UCLA
Former School: Ball State

3 MarShawn Lloyd

New School: USC
Former School: South Carolina

2 Trey Sanders

New School: TCU
Former School: Alabama

1 Sean Tyler

New School: Minnesota
Former School: Western Michigan

