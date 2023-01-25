College Football Transfer Portal 2023 Rankings: 15 Best Offensive Tackles

Who are the best and brightest offensive tackles in the 2023 college football transfer portal? Where will they be playing this season?

Transfer Portal 2023 Rankings: Offensive Tackles

This year’s batch of offensive tackles in the transfer portal might not be quite at the level of the rest of the positions, but they’re a big deal. A whole slew of big holes are getting instantly fixed for a few key teams. In some cases, the best on this list might be a final piece of a good puzzle.

Based on a combination of the best players and who’ll make the biggest splashes, here’s our ranking of the top offensive tackles in the 2023 college football transfer portal and where they all decided to go.

They’re the 15 offensive tackles in the transfer portal you need to know.

2023 Transfer Portal Rankings

QB | RB | WR | TE | OT | OG/C

DE/EDGE | DT | LB | CB | Saf | Coaches

15 Damieon George

New School: Florida

Former School: Alabama

14 Marques Cox

New School: Kentucky

Former School: Northern Illinois

13 Dillon Wade

New School: Auburn

Former School: Tulsa

12 Aaron Frost

New School: Arizona State

Former School: Nevada

11 Dalton Cooper

New School: Oklahoma State

Former School: Texas State

10 Andrej Karic

New School: Tennessee

Former School: Texas

9 Savion Washington

New School: Colorado

Former School: Kent State

8 Logan Brown

New School: Kansas

Former School: Wisconsin

7 Tommy Brockermeyer

New School: TCU

Former School: Alabama

6 Gunner Britton

New School: Auburn

Former School: WKU

5 Walter Rouse

New School: Oklahoma

Former School: Stanford

4 Kiyaunta Goodwin

New School: Florida

Former School: Kentucky

3 Myles Hinton

New School: Michigan

Former School: Stanford

2 Jeremiah Byers

New School: Florida State

Former School: UTEP

1 Ajani Cornelius

New School: Oregon

Former School: Rhode Island

