College Football Transfer Portal 2023 Rankings: 15 Best Offensive Tackles

Who are the best and brightest offensive tackles in the 2023 college football transfer portal? Where will they be playing this season?
Transfer Portal 2023 Rankings: Offensive Tackles
– Contact/Follow @ColFootballnews
This year’s batch of offensive tackles in the transfer portal might not be quite at the level of the rest of the positions, but they’re a big deal. A whole slew of big holes are getting instantly fixed for a few key teams. In some cases, the best on this list might be a final piece of a good puzzle.
Based on a combination of the best players and who’ll make the biggest splashes, here’s our ranking of the top offensive tackles in the 2023 college football transfer portal and where they all decided to go.
They’re the 15 offensive tackles in the transfer portal you need to know.
2023 Transfer Portal Rankings
QB | RB | WR | TE | OT | OG/C
DE/EDGE | DT | LB | CB | Saf | Coaches
15 Damieon George
New School: Florida
Former School: Alabama
14 Marques Cox
New School: Kentucky
Former School: Northern Illinois
13 Dillon Wade
New School: Auburn
Former School: Tulsa
12 Aaron Frost
New School: Arizona State
Former School: Nevada
11 Dalton Cooper
New School: Oklahoma State
Former School: Texas State
10 Andrej Karic
New School: Tennessee
Former School: Texas
9 Savion Washington
New School: Colorado
Former School: Kent State
8 Logan Brown
New School: Kansas
Former School: Wisconsin
7 Tommy Brockermeyer
New School: TCU
Former School: Alabama
6 Gunner Britton
New School: Auburn
Former School: WKU
5 Walter Rouse
New School: Oklahoma
Former School: Stanford
4 Kiyaunta Goodwin
New School: Florida
Former School: Kentucky
3 Myles Hinton
New School: Michigan
Former School: Stanford
2 Jeremiah Byers
New School: Florida State
Former School: UTEP
1 Ajani Cornelius
New School: Oregon
Former School: Rhode Island
2023 Transfer Portal Rankings
QB | RB | WR | TE | OT | OG/C
DE/EDGE | DT | LB | CB | Saf | Coaches
2023 NFL Draft Underclassmen. Early Entrants
QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | OTs | OG/Cs
Edge | DEs/DTs | LBs | CBs | Safeties
Top 100 2023 NFL Draft Early Entrants
2023 NFL Draft Early Entrants By College