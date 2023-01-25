College Football Transfer Portal 2023 Rankings: 15 Best Offensive Guards, Centers

Who are the best and brightest offensive guards and centers in the 2023 college football transfer portal? Where will they be playing this season?
Transfer Portal 2023 Rankings: Offensive Guards and Centers
The interior of the offensive line might not generate a ton of buzz, but ask Michigan how much of an impact a key transfer can make – Olusegun Oluwatimi from Virginia was a dominant force at center. Watch out for a few instant fixes from this year’s batch.
Based on a combination of the best players and who’ll make the biggest splashes, here’s our ranking of the top offensive guards and centers in the 2023 college football transfer portal and where they all decided to go.
They’re the 15 offensive guards and centers in the transfer portal you need to know.
15 Keiondre Jones
New School: Florida State
Former School: Auburn
14 Spencer Holstege
New School: UCLA
Former School: Purdue
13 Paul Maile (C)
New School: BYU
Former School: Utah
12 Casey Roddick
New School: Florida State
Former School: Colorado
11 Jarrett Kingston
New School: USC
Former School: Washington State
10 Drake Nugent
New School: Michigan
Former School: Stanford
9 Willie Lampkin
New School: North Carolina
Former School: Coastal Carolina
8 Clark Barrington
New School: Baylor
Former School: BYU
7 Kyle Hergel
New School: Boston College
Former School: Texas State
6 Jake Renfro (C)
New School: Wisconsin
Former School: Cincinnati
5 Avery Jones
New School: Auburn
Former School: East Carolina
4 Junior Angilau
New School: Oregon
Former School: Texas
3 Matthew Lee (C)
New School: Miami
Former School: UCF
2 Javion Cohen
New School: Miami
Former School: Alabama
1 LaDairus Henderson
New School: Michigan
Former School: Arizona State
