College Football Transfer Portal 2023 Rankings: 15 Best Defensive Tackles

Who are the best and brightest defensive tackles in the 2023 college football transfer portal? Where will they be playing this season?
Transfer Portal 2023 Rankings: Defensive Tackles
USC, Oklahoma, and other defenses that needed to build up the infrastructure made big splashes in the transfer portal. It’s a very, very good group that goes deep with plenty of versatile options to work with. There might not be a slew of huge names, but it’s one of the better position in this year’s portal.
Based on a combination of the best players and who’ll make the biggest splashes, here’s our ranking of the top defensive tackles in the 2023 college football transfer portal and where they all decided to go.
They’re the 15 defensive tackles in the transfer portal you need to know.
15 Devin Phillips
New School: Kansas
Former School: Colorado State
14 Keeshawn Silver
New School: Kentucky
Former School: North Carolina
13 Tunmise Adeleye
New School: Michigan State
Former School: Texas A&M
12 Paris Shand
New School: LSU
Former School: Arizona
11 Mosiah Nasili-Kite
New School: Auburn
Former School: Maryland
10 Jarrett Jackson
New School: Michigan State
Former School: Florida State
9 Jacob Lacey
New School: Oklahoma
Former School: Notre Dame
8 Jordan Jefferson
New School: LSU
Former School: West Virginia
7 Anthony Lucas
New School: USC
Former School: Texas A&M
6 Jack Sullivan (DE)
New School: USC
Former School: Purdue
5 Darrell Jackson
New School: Florida State
Former School: Miami
4 Kyon Barrs
New School: USC
Former School: Arizona
3 CamRon Jackson
New School: Florida
Former School: Memphis
2 Braden Fiske
New School: Florida State
Former School: Western Michigan
1 Justin Rogers
New School: Auburn
Former School: Kentucky
