College Football Transfer Portal 2023 Rankings: 15 Best Defensive Ends, Edge Rushers

Who are the best and brightest defensive ends and edge rushers in the 2023 college football transfer portal? Where will they be playing this season?
Transfer Portal 2023 Rankings: Defensive Ends and Edge Rushers
They’re the dangerous disruptive forces who can change games, and some schools – like Oklahoma – are about to get an instant jolt. The defensive ends and edge rushers are terrific, with a slew of players who might not be household names about to become stars on a national scale. There might not be a home run like former Albany star Jared Verse was for Florida State, but …
Based on a combination of the best players and who’ll make the biggest splashes, here’s our ranking of the top defensive ends and edge rushers in the 2023 college football transfer portal and where they all decided to go.
They’re the 15 defensive ends and edge rushers in the transfer portal you need to know.
2023 Transfer Portal Rankings
QB | RB | WR | TE | OT | OG/C
DE/EDGE | DT | LB | CB | Saf | Coaches
15 Chris Collins
New School: Minnesota
Former School: North Carolina
14 Zach Durfee
New School: Washington
Former School: Sioux Falls
13 Trace Ford
New School: Oklahoma
Former School: Oklahoma State
12 John Morgan
New School: Arkansas
Former School: Pitt
11 Jeff Pietrowski
New School: Wisconsin
Former School: Michigan State
10 Gilber Edmond
New School: Florida State
Former School: South Carolina
9 Anthony Goodlow
New School: Oklahoma State
Former School: Tulsa
8 Darian Varner
New School: Wisconsin
Former School: Temple
7 Andre Carter
New School: Indiana
Former School: Western Michigan
6 Donnell Brown
New School: Maryland
Former School: Saint Francis
5 Jordan Domineck
New School: Colorado
Former School: Arkansas
4 Jake Heimlicher
New School: UCLA
Former School: Penn
3 Jordan Burch
New School: Oregon
Former School: South Carolina
2 Josaiah Stewart
New School: Michigan
Former School: Coastal Carolina
1 Dasan McCullough
New School: Oklahoma
Former School: Indiana
