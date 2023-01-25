College Football Transfer Portal 2023 Rankings: 15 Best Defensive Ends, Edge Rushers

Who are the best and brightest defensive ends and edge rushers in the 2023 college football transfer portal? Where will they be playing this season?

Transfer Portal 2023 Rankings: Defensive Ends and Edge Rushers

They’re the dangerous disruptive forces who can change games, and some schools – like Oklahoma – are about to get an instant jolt. The defensive ends and edge rushers are terrific, with a slew of players who might not be household names about to become stars on a national scale. There might not be a home run like former Albany star Jared Verse was for Florida State, but …

Based on a combination of the best players and who’ll make the biggest splashes, here’s our ranking of the top defensive ends and edge rushers in the 2023 college football transfer portal and where they all decided to go.

They’re the 15 defensive ends and edge rushers in the transfer portal you need to know.

2023 Transfer Portal Rankings

QB | RB | WR | TE | OT | OG/C

DE/EDGE | DT | LB | CB | Saf | Coaches

15 Chris Collins

New School: Minnesota

Former School: North Carolina

14 Zach Durfee

New School: Washington

Former School: Sioux Falls

13 Trace Ford

New School: Oklahoma

Former School: Oklahoma State

12 John Morgan

New School: Arkansas

Former School: Pitt

11 Jeff Pietrowski

New School: Wisconsin

Former School: Michigan State

10 Gilber Edmond

New School: Florida State

Former School: South Carolina

9 Anthony Goodlow

New School: Oklahoma State

Former School: Tulsa

8 Darian Varner

New School: Wisconsin

Former School: Temple

7 Andre Carter

New School: Indiana

Former School: Western Michigan

6 Donnell Brown

New School: Maryland

Former School: Saint Francis

5 Jordan Domineck

New School: Colorado

Former School: Arkansas

4 Jake Heimlicher

New School: UCLA

Former School: Penn

3 Jordan Burch

New School: Oregon

Former School: South Carolina

2 Josaiah Stewart

New School: Michigan

Former School: Coastal Carolina

1 Dasan McCullough

New School: Oklahoma

Former School: Indiana

