College Football Transfer Portal 2023 Rankings: 15 Best Cornerbacks

Who are the best and brightest cornerbacks in the 2023 college football transfer portal? Where will they be playing this season?
Transfer Portal 2023 Rankings: Cornerbacks
Outside of quarterback, the corners might be the most starting-ready position in this year’s transfer portal.
Who doesn’t want to play corner for Deion Sanders? Colorado got a few fantastic cornerbacks, North Carolina lost a few big talents, and a few talents rom the FCS are about to become extremely important on a bigger stage.
Based on a combination of the best players and who’ll make the biggest splashes, here’s our ranking of the top cornerbacks in the 2023 college football transfer portal and where they all decided to go.
They’re the 15 cornerbacks in the transfer portal you need to know.
15 Jestin Jacobs
New School: Oregon
Former School: Iowa
15 Tayvion Beasley
New School: Colorado
Former School: Jackson State
14 Gavin Holmes
New School: Texas
Former School: Wake Forest
13 Ja’Quan Sheppard
New School: Maryland
Former School: Cincinnati
12 JQ Hardaway
New School: Kentucky
Former School: Cincinnati
11 Duce Chestnut
New School: LSU
Former School: Syracuse
10 Davonte Brown
New School: Miami
Former School: UCF
9 Alijah Huzzie
New School: North Carolina
Former School: ETSU
8 Storm Duck
New School: Penn State
Former School: North Carolina
7 Davison Igbinosun
New School: UNDECIDED
Former School: Ole Miss
6 Denver Harris
New School: LSU
Former School: Texas A&M
5 Christian Roland-Wallace
New School: USC
Former School: Arizona
4 Tony Grimes
New School: Texas A&M
Former School: North Carolina
3 Fentrell Cypress
New School: Florida State
Former School: Virginia
2 Zy Alexander
New School: LSU
Former School: SE Louisiana
1 Travis Hunter
New School: Colorado
Former School: Jackson State
