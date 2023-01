College Football Rankings Final 1 To 131: 2022 Season Formula. Who Had The Best Years?

The 2022 Final College Football News Season Rankings from No. 1 to 131? How did all the seasons stack up based on the CFN Season Formula.

CFN College Football Rankings: 2022 Final Season Rankings

CFN 2022 Rankings: Season Formula Final

CFN College Football Season Formula

CFN Final Overall, Conference Rankings by Opinion – 1-131

150 Greatest College Football National Champions

The CFN Season Formula is based on straight numbers, wins, losses, and strengths of schedules to measure just how good a season really was, and NOT how good we thought all of the teams were.

That’s what the CFN Opinion Rankings are for.

This is all about evaluating every team’s season from start to finish with an emphasis on the big wins, the painful losses, and who had the toughest and easiest roads.

This formula – used to compare seasons on a historical basis, as well as year-by-year – only cares about victories and the raw numbers, completely taking out the eye test.

It’s simple … was your schedule good, and did you win with it? Then your ranking is high. Was your schedule mediocre? This exposes that. Here’s the breakdown of how the CFN Season Formula is calculated.

One more note before getting started. The idea of the “best” and “worst” wins are based on how important the wins are according to the formula. The win over the key rival is obviously the biggest moment, but it might not have been the win over the best team on the slate.

Basically, which teams had the most fun, and which teams didn’t?

131 Colorado (1-11)

2022 CFN Season Score: -3.41

2022 CFN Final Opinion Ranking: 103

2022 CFN Preseason Ranking: 62

2021 CFN Season Score: 97

Best Win: Cal 20-13

Worst Loss: Arizona State 42-34

130 UMass (1-11)

2022 CFN Season Score: -3.15

2022 CFN Final Opinion Ranking: 131

2022 CFN Preseason Ranking: 130

2021 CFN Season Score: 130

Best Win: Stony Brook 20-3

Worst Loss: Arkansas State 35-33

129 Nevada (2-10)

2022 CFN Season Score: -2.28

2022 CFN Final Opinion Ranking: 130

2022 CFN Preseason Ranking: 100

2021 CFN Season Score: 54

Best Win: Texas State 38-14

Worst Loss: Incarnate Word 55-41

128 Northwestern (1-11)

2022 CFN Season Score: -1.67

2022 CFN Final Opinion Ranking: 110

2022 CFN Preseason Ranking: 67

2021 CFN Season Score: 118

Best Win: Nebraska 31-28

Worst Loss: Southern Illinois 31-24

127 USF (1-12)

2022 CFN Season Score: -1.50

2022 CFN Final Opinion Ranking: 126

2022 CFN Preseason Ranking: 92

2021 CFN Season Score: 117

Best Win: Howard 42-20

Worst Loss: Temple 54-28

126 New Mexico (2-10)

2022 CFN Season Score: -0.63

2022 CFN Final Opinion Ranking: 129

2022 CFN Preseason Ranking: 122

2021 CFN Season Score: 122

Best Win: UTEP 27-10

Worst Loss: Colorado State 17-0

125 Charlotte (3-9)

2022 CFN Season Score: -0.30

2022 CFN Final Opinion Ranking: 123

2022 CFN Preseason Ranking: 119

2021 CFN Season Score: 98

Best Win: Rice 56-23

Worst Loss: William & Mary 41-24

124 Hawaii (3-10)

2022 CFN Season Score: 0.04

2022 CFN Final Opinion Ranking: 121

2022 CFN Preseason Ranking: 107

2021 CFN Season Score: 86

Best Win: UNLV 31-25

Worst Loss: Colorado State 17-13

123 Akron (2-10)

2022 CFN Season Score: 0.51

2022 CFN Final Opinion Ranking: 119

2022 CFN Preseason Ranking: 128

2021 CFN Season Score: 127

Best Win: Northern Illinois 44-12

Worst Loss: Central Michigan 28-21

122 Arkansas State (3-9)

2022 CFN Season Score: 1.48

2022 CFN Final Opinion Ranking: 128

2022 CFN Preseason Ranking: 121

2021 CFN Season Score: 116

Best Win: ULM 45-28

Worst Loss: Old Dominion 29-26

121 Temple (3-9)

2022 CFN Season Score: 1.62

2022 CFN Final Opinion Ranking: 114

2022 CFN Preseason Ranking: 98

2021 CFN Season Score: 119

Best Win: USF 54-28

Worst Loss: Rutgers 16-14

120 Virginia Tech (3-8)

2022 CFN Season Score: 1.67

2022 CFN Final Opinion Ranking: 90

2022 CFN Preseason Ranking: 57

2021 CFN Season Score: 83

Best Win: Liberty 23-22

Worst Loss: Old Dominion 20-17

119 Northern Illinois (3-9)

2022 CFN Season Score: 1.84

2022 CFN Final Opinion Ranking: 120

2022 CFN Preseason Ranking: 101

2021 CFN Season Score: 41

Best Win: Eastern Michigan 39-10

Worst Loss: Akron 44-12

118 ULM (4-8)

2022 CFN Season Score: 1.88

2022 CFN Final Opinion Ranking: 116

2022 CFN Preseason Ranking: 126

2021 CFN Season Score: 104

Best Win: Louisiana 21-17

Worst Loss: Arkansas State 45-28

117 Old Dominion (3-9)

2022 CFN Season Score: 1.90

2022 CFN Final Opinion Ranking: 107

2022 CFN Preseason Ranking: 110

2021 CFN Season Score: 84

Best Win: Coastal Carolina 49-21

Worst Loss: Georgia State 31-17

116 Louisiana Tech (3-9)

2022 CFN Season Score: 1.93

2022 CFN Final Opinion Ranking: 124

2022 CFN Preseason Ranking: 99

2021 CFN Season Score: 112

Best Win: Middle Tennessee 40-24

Worst Loss: Charlotte 26-21

115 Virginia (3-7)

2022 CFN Season Score: 2.10

2022 CFN Final Opinion Ranking: 75

2022 CFN Preseason Ranking: 56

2021 CFN Season Score: 79

Best Win: Georgia Tech 16-9

Worst Loss: Miami 14-12

114 FIU (4-8)

2022 CFN Season Score: 2.35

2022 CFN Final Opinion Ranking: 127

2022 CFN Preseason Ranking: 127

2021 CFN Season Score: 126

Best Win: New Mexico State 21-7

Worst Loss: Texas State 41-12

113 Texas State (4-8)

2022 CFN Season Score: 2.45

2022 CFN Final Opinion Ranking: 122

2022 CFN Preseason Ranking: 118

2021 CFN Season Score: 115

Best Win: Appalachian State 36-24

Worst Loss: Nevada 38-14

112 Boston College (3-9)

2022 CFN Season Score: 2.49

2022 CFN Final Opinion Ranking: 74

2022 CFN Preseason Ranking: 45

2021 CFN Season Score: 88

Best Win: NC State 21-20

Worst Loss: Virginia Tech 27-10

111 Cal (4-8)

2022 CFN Season Score: 2.61

2022 CFN Final Opinion Ranking: 67

2022 CFN Preseason Ranking: 55

2021 CFN Season Score: 91

Best Win: Arizona 49-31

Worst Loss: Colorado 20-13

110 Stanford (3-9)

2022 CFN Season Score: 2.70

2022 CFN Final Opinion Ranking: 73

2022 CFN Preseason Ranking: 61

2021 CFN Season Score: 102

Best Win: Notre Dame 16-14

Worst Loss: Cal 27-20

109 Colorado State (3-9)

2022 CFN Season Score: 2.81

2022 CFN Final Opinion Ranking: 125

2022 CFN Preseason Ranking: 93

2021 CFN Season Score: 114

Best Win: Hawaii 17-13

Worst Loss: Sacramento State 41-10

108 Rutgers (4-8)

2022 CFN Season Score: 2.91

2022 CFN Final Opinion Ranking: 85

2022 CFN Preseason Ranking: 66

2021 CFN Season Score: 99

Best Win: Indiana 24-17

Worst Loss: Nebraska 14-13

107 Arizona State (3-9)

2022 CFN Season Score: 3.11

2022 CFN Final Opinion Ranking: 76

2022 CFN Preseason Ranking: 53

2021 CFN Season Score: 56

Best Win: Washington 45-38

Worst Loss: Stanford 15-14

106 Rice (5-8)

2022 CFN Season Score: 3.22

2022 CFN Final Opinion Ranking: 109

2022 CFN Preseason Ranking: 120

2021 CFN Season Score: 101

Best Win: Louisiana 33-21

Worst Loss: Charlotte 56-23

105 UNLV (5-7)

2022 CFN Season Score: 3.41

2022 CFN Final Opinion Ranking: 113

2022 CFN Preseason Ranking: 112

2021 CFN Season Score: 120

Best Win: North Texas 58-27

Worst Loss: Hawaii 31-25

104 Georgia State (4-8)

2022 CFN Season Score: 3.44

2022 CFN Final Opinion Ranking: 101

2022 CFN Preseason Ranking: 95

2021 CFN Season Score: 49

Best Win: Southern Miss 42-14

Worst Loss: Charlotte 42-41

103 Nebraska (4-8)

2022 CFN Season Score: 3.73

2022 CFN Final Opinion Ranking: 68

2022 CFN Preseason Ranking: 46

2021 CFN Season Score: 95

Best Win: Iowa 24-17

Worst Loss: Northwestern 31-28

102 Western Michigan (5-7)

2022 CFN Season Score: 4.06

2022 CFN Final Opinion Ranking: 117

2022 CFN Preseason Ranking: 81

2021 CFN Season Score: 40

Best Win: Toledo 20-14

Worst Loss: Northern Illinois 24-21

101 Navy (4-8)

2022 CFN Season Score: 4.29

2022 CFN Final Opinion Ranking: 89

2022 CFN Preseason Ranking: 97

2021 CFN Season Score: 82

Best Win: UCF 17-14

Worst Loss: Delaware 14-7

