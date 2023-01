College Football Rankings 1 To 131: 2022 Final Overall and Conference

College Football News 2022 college football rankings for all 131 teams after the end of season, overall and by conference.

We’ll do the CFN Formula Rankings – taking the opinion out of the mix and going only by what happened on the field and strength of the records – next.

These are about what we think at the end of the 2022 season, here’s our ranking of all 131 teams based on a mix of believe, prove, eye-test, and mostly head-to-head – when possible.

(And yes, the top overall spot will be solidified after Monday night.)

131 UMass (1-11)

Final Regular Season Ranking: 131

2022 CFN Preseason Ranking: 130

130 Nevada (2-10)

Final Regular Season Ranking: 130

2022 CFN Preseason Ranking: 100

129 New Mexico (2-10)

Final Regular Season Ranking: 129

2022 CFN Preseason Ranking: 122

128 Arkansas State (3-9)

Final Regular Season Ranking: 128

2022 CFN Preseason Ranking: 121

127 FIU (4-8)

Final Regular Season Ranking: 127

2022 CFN Preseason Ranking: 127

126 USF (1-12)

Final Regular Season Ranking: 126

2022 CFN Preseason Ranking: 92

125 Colorado State (3-9)

Final Regular Season Ranking: 125

2022 CFN Preseason Ranking: 93

124 Louisiana Tech (3-9)

Final Regular Season Ranking: 124

2022 CFN Preseason Ranking: 99

123 Charlotte (3-9)

Final Regular Season Ranking: 123

2022 CFN Preseason Ranking: 119

122 Texas State (4-8)

Final Regular Season Ranking: 122

2022 CFN Preseason Ranking: 118

121 Hawaii (3-10)

Final Regular Season Ranking: 121

2022 CFN Preseason Ranking: 107

120 Northern Illinois (3-9)

Final Regular Season Ranking: 120

2022 CFN Preseason Ranking: 101

119 Akron (2-10)

Final Regular Season Ranking: 118

2022 CFN Preseason Ranking: 128

118 Ball State (5-7)

Final Regular Season Ranking: 117

2022 CFN Preseason Ranking: 125

117 Western Michigan (5-7)

Final Regular Season Ranking: 116

2022 CFN Preseason Ranking: 81

116 ULM (4-8)

Final Regular Season Ranking: 116

2022 CFN Preseason Ranking: 126

115 Central Michigan (4-8)

Final Regular Season Ranking: 115

2022 CFN Preseason Ranking: 109

114 Temple (3-9)

Final Regular Season Ranking: 113

2022 CFN Preseason Ranking: 98

113 UNLV (5-7)

Final Regular Season Ranking: 112

2022 CFN Preseason Ranking: 112

112 UTEP (5-7)

Final Regular Season Ranking: 111

2022 CFN Preseason Ranking: 104

111 Kent State (5-7)

Final Regular Season Ranking: 110

2022 CFN Preseason Ranking: 114

110 Northwestern (1-11)

Final Regular Season Ranking: 108

2022 CFN Preseason Ranking: 67

109 Rice (5-8)

Final Regular Season Ranking: 109

2022 CFN Preseason Ranking: 120

LendingTree Bowl: Southern Miss 38, Rice 24

108 Florida Atlantic (5-7)

Final Regular Season Ranking: 107

2022 CFN Preseason Ranking: 103

107 Old Dominion (3-9)

Final Regular Season Ranking: 104

2022 CFN Preseason Ranking: 110

106 Miami University (6-7)

Final Regular Season Ranking: 105

2022 CFN Preseason Ranking: 102

HomeTown Lenders Bahamas Bowl: UAB 24, Miami University 20

105 Bowling Green (6-7)

Final Regular Season Ranking: 103

2022 CFN Preseason Ranking: 124

Quick Lane Bowl: New Mexico State 24, Bowling Green 19

104 New Mexico State (7-6)

Final Regular Season Ranking: 114

2022 CFN Preseason Ranking: 129

Quick Lane Bowl: New Mexico State 24, Bowling Green 19

103 Colorado (1-11)

Final Regular Season Ranking: 100

2022 CFN Preseason Ranking: 62

102 Georgia Southern (6-7)

Final Regular Season Ranking: 92

2022 CFN Preseason Ranking: 117

Camellia Bowl: Buffalo 23, Georgia Southern 21

101 Georgia State (4-8)

Final Regular Season Ranking: 94

2022 CFN Preseason Ranking: 95

