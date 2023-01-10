Coaches Poll Top 25 Rankings 2022 Final

Final Coaches Poll Top 25 college football rankings. Which teams just missed out and are also receiving votes?

Coaches Poll: Final 2022 Rankings

Also Receiving Votes: UTSA 68; Minnesota 57; Air Force 50; Duke 47; North Carolina 35; Boise State 22; Texas Tech 13; South Alabama 9; Iowa 9; Wake Forest 6; Ohio 6; Maryland 4; Louisville 3; Cincinnati 3; BYU 3; UCF 2; Purdue 1; Ole Miss 1

Number in parentheses is where each team finished in the previous rankings

25 Texas Longhorns 8-5 69 (21)

24 Fresno State Bulldogs 10-4 134 (NR)

23 South Carolina Gamecocks 8-5 164 (19)

22 Pitt Panthers 9-4 193 (NR)

21 UCLA Bruins 9-4 238 (18)

20 Troy Trojans 12-2 314 (24)

19 Mississippi State Bulldogs 9-4 364 (23)

18 Notre Dame Fighting Irish 10-3 364 (20)

17 Oregon State Beavers 10-3 690 (16)

16 Oregon Ducks 10-3 708 (14)

15 LSU Tigers 10-4 766 (15)

14 Kansas State Wildcats 10-4 769 (9)

13 USC Trojans 11-3 829 (8)

12 Clemson Tigers 11-3 839 (11)

11 Utah Utes 10-4 878 (10)

10 Florida State Seminoles 10-3 926 (13)

9 Tulane Green Wave 12-2 981 (17)

8 Washington Huskies 11-2 1191 (12)

7 Penn State Nittany Lions 11-2 1199 (7)

6 Tennessee Volunteers 11-2 1273 (6)

5 Alabama Crimson Tide 11-2 1329 (5)

4 Ohio State Buckeyes 11-2 1404 (3)

3 Michigan Wolverines 13-1 1423 (2)

2 TCU Horned Frogs 13-2 1482 (4)

1 Georgia Bulldogs 15-0 1575 63 (1)

