Coaches Poll Top 25 Rankings 2022 Final

Final Coaches Poll Top 25 college football rankings. Which teams just missed out and are also receiving votes?
Coaches Poll: Final 2022 Rankings
Also Receiving Votes: UTSA 68; Minnesota 57; Air Force 50; Duke 47; North Carolina 35; Boise State 22; Texas Tech 13; South Alabama 9; Iowa 9; Wake Forest 6; Ohio 6; Maryland 4; Louisville 3; Cincinnati 3; BYU 3; UCF 2; Purdue 1; Ole Miss 1
Number in parentheses is where each team finished in the previous rankings
25 Texas Longhorns 8-5 69 (21)
24 Fresno State Bulldogs 10-4 134 (NR)
23 South Carolina Gamecocks 8-5 164 (19)
22 Pitt Panthers 9-4 193 (NR)
21 UCLA Bruins 9-4 238 (18)
20 Troy Trojans 12-2 314 (24)
19 Mississippi State Bulldogs 9-4 364 (23)
18 Notre Dame Fighting Irish 10-3 364 (20)
17 Oregon State Beavers 10-3 690 (16)
16 Oregon Ducks 10-3 708 (14)
15 LSU Tigers 10-4 766 (15)
14 Kansas State Wildcats 10-4 769 (9)
13 USC Trojans 11-3 829 (8)
12 Clemson Tigers 11-3 839 (11)
11 Utah Utes 10-4 878 (10)
