Coaches Poll Top 25 Projection College Basketball Rankings Prediction Week 13

What will the latest 2022-2023 Coaches Poll potentially be? It’s our predicted best guess on the early college basketball rankings after Week 13

Coaches Poll Top 25 College Basketball Rankings Prediction Week 13

Note that this is NOT the actual 2022-2023 college basketball Coaches Poll – it’s our prediction and projection of what it might be before it’s released.

Number in parentheses is where each team finished in last week’s rankings.

25 Duke 14-5 (25)

24 Indiana 15-6 (NR)

23 Charleston 21-2 (18)

22 San Diego State 17-4 (NR)

21 Auburn 16-5 (16)

20 Florida Atlantic 21-1 (24)

19 Clemson 18-4 (23)

18 Saint Mary’s 19-4 (22)

17 Providence 17-5 (21)

16 Kansas 17-4 (9)

15 Gonzaga 18-4 (14)

14 Iowa State 15-5 (13)

13 Xavier 17-5 (12)

12 TCU 16-5 (11)

11 Texas 17-4 (10)

10 Baylor 16-5 (17)

9 Marquette 17-5 (15)

8 UCLA 17-4 (7)

7 Kansas State 18-3 (5)

6 Alabama 18-3 (2)

5 Arizona 19-3 (8)

4 Virginia 16-3 (6)

3 Tennessee 18-3 (4)

2 Houston 20-3 (3)

1 Purdue 21-1 (1)

