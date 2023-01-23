Coaches Poll Top 25 College Basketball Rankings Week 12

Where do all the top teams rank in the Week 12 Coaches Top 25 college basketball poll? Which teams just missed out, but received votes?

Coaches Poll College Basketball Rankings Week 12

Others Receiving Votes: Indiana 47, New Mexico 46, Rutgers 39, Illinois 37, San Diego State 33, Michigan State 21, Kentucky 19, Wisconsin 17, NC State 13, Kent State 13, North Carolina 9, Texas A&M 8, Missouri 8, Creighton 5, Seattle 4, Wake Forest 2, Oral Roberts 2, UC Santa Barbara 1.

Number in parentheses is where each team finished in last week’s rankings.

25. Duke Blue Devils 14-5 71 (NR)

24. Florida Atlantic Owls 19-1 104 (NR)

23. Clemson Tigers 16-4 129 (19)

22. Saint Mary’s Gaels 18-4 139 (24)

21. Providence Friars 15-5 155 (20)

– Coaches Final Football Rankings

20. UConn Huskies 16-5 191 (14)

19. Miami Hurricanes 15-4 201 (16)

18. Charleston Cougars 21-1 203 (21)

17. Baylor Bears 14-5 256 (22)

16. Auburn Tigers 16-3 290 (17)

– AP All-Time College Football Rankings

15. Marquette Golden Eagles 16-5 306 (18)

14. Gonzaga Bulldogs 17-4 366 (6)

13. Iowa State Cyclones 14-4 405 (12)

12. Xavier Musketeers 16-4 441 (8)

11. TCU Horned Frogs 15-4 446 (13)

– AP College Basketball Top 25

10. Texas Longhorns 16-3 493 (7)

9. Kansas Jayhawks 16-3 568 (2)

8. Arizona Wildcats 17-3 574 (11)

7. UCLA Bruins 17-3 584 (5)

6. Virginia Cavaliers 15-3 623 (10)

– CFN Final Football Rankings 1-131

5. Kansas State Wildcats 17-2 636 (15)

4. Tennessee Volunteers 16-3 648 (9)

3. Houston Cougars 18-2 684 (1)

2. Alabama Crimson Tide 17-2 771 8 1st (4)

1. Purdue Boilermakers 19-1 792 24 1st (3)

AP Poll, All-Time College Football Rankings

Greatest Programs of All-Time | 1930s | 1940s

1950s | 1960s | 1970s | 1980s | 1990s | 2000s | 2010s | 2020s

Coaches Poll College Football Rankings

All-Time Coaches Poll Rankings | AP All-Time Rankings