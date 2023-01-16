Coaches Poll Top 25 College Basketball Rankings Week 11

Where do all the top teams rank in the Week 11 Coaches Top 25 college basketball poll? Which teams just missed out, but received votes?

Coaches Poll College Basketball Rankings Week 11

Others Receiving Votes: Rutgers 74; Duke 64; Florida Atlantic 58; Michigan State 42; Wisconsin 41; Indiana 32; New Mexico 25; San Diego State. 24; Iowa 23; Ohio State21; Missouri 21; Arizona State 20; NC State 16; Kentucky 10; Texas A&M 8; Boise State. 7; Texas Tech 3; North Carolina 3; Nevada 2; Tulane 1.

Number in parentheses is where each team finished in last week’s rankings.

25. Arkansas Razorbacks 12-5 82 (16)

24. Saint Mary’s Gaels 16-4 88 (NR)

23. Illinois Fighting Illini 12-5 97 (NR)

22. Baylor Bears 12-5 133 (NR)

21. Charleston Cougars 18-1 153 (24)

20. Providence Friars 14-4 172 (19)

19. Clemson Tigers 15-3 177 (NR)

18. Marquette Golden Eagles 14-5 197 (23)

17. Auburn Tigers 14-3 235 (22)

16. Miami Hurricanes 14-3 266 (15)

15. Kansas State Wildcats 15-2 364 (13)

14. UConn Huskies 15-4 367 (7)

13. TCU Horned Frogs 14-3 372 (17)

12. Iowa State Cyclones 13-3 379 (14)

11. Arizona Wildcats 15-3 410 (9)

10. Virginia Cavaliers 13-3 499 (12)

9. Tennessee Volunteers 14-3 537 (5)

8. Xavier Musketeers 15-3 555 (11)

7. Texas Longhorns 15-2 574 (10)

6. Gonzaga Bulldogs 15-3 616 (8)

5. UCLA Bruins 16-2 645 (6)

4. Alabama Crimson Tide 15-2 699 1 1st (4)

3. Purdue Boilermakers 16-1 743 5 1st (3)

2. Kansas Jayhawks 16-1 768 9 1st (2)

1. Houston Cougars 17-1 777 17 1st (1)

