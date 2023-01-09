Coaches Poll Top 25 College Basketball Rankings Week 10

Where do all the top teams rank in the Week 10 Coaches Top 25 college basketball poll? Which teams just missed out, but received votes?

Coaches Poll College Basketball Rankings Week 10

Others Receiving Votes: Illinois 50; Baylor 48; Clemson 45; Michigan State 38; Ohio State 32; Saint Mary’s 30; Indiana 29; Northwestern 15; Maryland 13; Florida Atlantic 13; Kentucky 11; North Carolina 10; Rutgers 8; New Mexico 7; LSU 6; Pitt 5; Iowa 5; Mississippi State 4; Texas Tech 3; Nevada 2; Texas A&M 1; Boise State 1

Number in parentheses is where each team finished in last week’s rankings.

25. San Diego State Aztecs 12-3 72 (NR)

24. Charleston Cougars 16-1 77 (NR)

23. Marquette Golden Eagles 13-4 123 (NR)

22. Auburn Tigers 12-3 159 (20)

21. Duke Blue Devils 12-4 165 (14)

20. Missouri Tigers 13-2 193 (21)

19. Providence Friars 14-3 206 (NR)

18. Wisconsin Badgers 11-3 240 (15)

17. TCU Horned Frogs 13-2 269 (17)

16. Arkansas Razorbacks 12-3 290 (13)

15. Miami Hurricanes 13-2 329 (12)

14. Iowa State Cyclones 12-2 332 (T25)

13. Kansas State Wildcats 14-1 370 (NR)

12. Virginia Cavaliers 11-3 395 (11)

11. Xavier Musketeers 13-3 428 (18)

10. Texas Longhorns 13-2 462 (6)

9. Arizona Wildcats 14-2 535 (4)

8. Gonzaga Bulldogs 14-3 569 (10)

7. UConn Huskies 15-2 603 (5)

6. UCLA Bruins 14-2 603 (8)

5. Tennessee Volunteers 13-2 655 (9)

4. Alabama Crimson Tide 13-2 676 (7)

3. Purdue Boilermakers 15-1 734 6 1st(1)

2. Kansas Jayhawks 14-1 767 12 1st (3)

1. Houston Cougars 16-1 774 14 1st (2)

