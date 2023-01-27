Coaches Poll, College Football Rankings: 2020 to 2022 Final Top 25

Where did all the top teams rank in the final 2020 to 2022 top 25 USA TODAY Coaches college football poll? Which programs made the cut and which ones just missed out but received votes?

USA TODAY Coaches Poll, All-Time Rankings

Greatest Programs of All-Time | 1950s | 1960s | 1970s | 1980s

1990s | 2000s | 2010s | 2020s | AP Greatest Teams of All-Time

USA TODAY Coaches Poll Top 25 2020 | 2021 | 2022

Which college football programs are the greatest of all-time according to the UPI and USA TODAY Coaches final polls?

According to the final Coaches Poll rankings, how do the programs rank all-time, by decade, and by era? Which ones were the best over the 2020s?

Take all the Coaches Poll final rankings and use our CFN scoring system – the Coaches Poll national champion gets 25 points, the No. 2 team 24, No. 3 23, and so on down to the bottom.

2020s USA TODAY Coaches Poll National Champions

2020 Alabama; 2021 Georgia; 2022 Georgia

Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY: 2020 to 2022 Final All-Time College Football Rankings

1 Alabama 70 (1)

2 Georgia 69 (3)

3 Ohio State 67 (2)

4 Clemson 47 (7)

T5 Michigan 46 (T9)

T5 Notre Dame 46 (5)

7 Cincinnati 40 (4)

8 Oklahoma 36 (6)

9 Utah 29 (T18)

10 Oklahoma State 26 (8)

11 TCU 24 (NR)

12 Texas A&M 23 (T9)

13 Baylor 20 (11)

14 Tennessee 20 (NR)

15 BYU 19 (12)

16 Penn State 19 (NR)

17 Louisiana 18 (T13)

18 Michigan State 18 (T13)

19 USC 18 (NR)

20 Washington 18 (NR)

21 Iowa State 17 (15)

22 Pitt 17 (T21)

23 Tulane 17 (NR)

24 Florida State 16 (NR)

25 Northwestern 16 (16)

Others Receiving Votes (Points): Ole Miss 15, Oregon 15, Florida 14, Iowa 14, Indiana 13, Coastal Carolina 12, Kansas State 12, Wake Forest 12, Kentucky 11, LSU 11, Houston 9, North Carolina 9, Oregon State 9, Liberty 8, Mississippi State 7, NC State 7, Texas 7, Arkansas 6, Troy 6, UCLA 5, Ball State 3, South Carolina 3, Fresno State 2, San Jose State 2, Utah State 2 Buffalo 1

