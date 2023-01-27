Coaches Poll, College Football Rankings: 2000 to 2009 Final Top 25

Where did all the top teams rank in the final 2000 to 2009 top 25 USA TODAY Coaches college football poll? Which programs made the cut and which ones just missed out but received votes?

USA TODAY Coaches Poll, All-Time Rankings

Greatest Programs of All-Time | 1950s | 1960s | 1970s | 1980s

1990s | 2000s | 2010s | 2020s | AP Top Programs of All-Time

USA TODAY Coaches Poll Final Top 25

2000 | 2001 | 2002 | 2003 | 2004 | 2005 | 2006 | 2007 | 2008 | 2009

Which college football programs are the greatest of all-time according to the UPI and USA TODAY Coaches final polls?

According to the final Coaches Poll rankings, how do the programs rank all-time, by decade, and by era? Which ones were the best over the 2000s?

Take all the Coaches Poll final rankings and use our CFN scoring system – the UPI Coaches Poll national champion gets 25 points, the No. 2 team 24, No. 3 23, and so on down to the bottom.

USC was fantastic, but the Coaches Poll had to name BCS Champion LSU the 2003 national title – the AP went with the Trojans.

Florida won two national championships under Urban Meyer, Oklahoma was almost always in the mix, and Ohio State won the 2002 national title and reestablished itself as a superpower. But it was Texas that ended up winning the decade with six top ten finishes.

2000s USA TODAY Coaches Poll National Champions

2000 Oklahoma; 2001 Miami; 2002 Ohio State; 2003 LSU; 2004 USC; 2005 Texas; 2006 Florida; 2007 LSU; 2008 Florida; 2009 Alabama

Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY: 2000 to 2009 Final All-Time College Football Rankings

1 Texas 192

2 USC 171

3 Oklahoma 170

4 Ohio State 158

5 Florida 135

6 LSU 131

T7 Georgia 128

T7 Virginia Tech 128

9 Miami 124

10 Michigan 96

11 Boise State 93

12 Oregon 89

13 Auburn 82

14 Iowa 79

15 TCU 75

16 Penn State 72

17 Florida State 70

18 West Virginia 66

19 Alabama 63

20 Tennessee 61

21 Nebraska 60

22 Wisconsin 57

23 Utah 56

24 Louisville 54

25 Kansas State 51

Others Receiving Votes: Washington State 48; BYU 43; Notre Dame 41; Boston College 38; Texas Tech 36; Maryland 35; Oregon State 32; Cincinnati 32; Missouri 31; California 31; Washington 30; Ole Miss 28; Clemson 25; Georgia Tech 24; Illinois 22; Colorado 22; Purdue 20; Pittsburgh 19; Kansas 19; Arizona State 19; South Carolina 18; NC State 15; Rutgers 14; Miami University 14; UCLA 13; Syracuse 12; Marshall 12; Hawaii 11; Colorado State 11; Arkansas 10; Wake Forest 9; Stanford 9; Oklahoma State 9; Minnesota 9; Virginia 4; Toledo 4; Mississippi State 4; Fresno State 4; Iowa State 3; Bowling Green 3; Navy 2; Michigan State 2; Central Michigan 2

