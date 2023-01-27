Coaches Poll, College Football Rankings: 1990 to 1999 Final Top 25

Where did all the top teams rank in the final 1990 to 1999 top 25 USA TODAY Coaches college football poll? Which programs made the cut and which ones just missed out but received votes?

Which college football programs are the greatest of all-time according to the UPI and USA TODAY Coaches final polls?

According to the final Coaches Poll rankings, how do the programs rank all-time, by decade, and by era? Which ones were the best over the 1990s?

Take all the Coaches Poll final rankings and use our CFN scoring system – the UPI Coaches Poll national champion gets 25 points, the No. 2 team 24, No. 3 23, and so on down to the bottom.

The 1990s brought two interesting twists. 1990 came the change from the UPI Coaches Poll to the USA TODAY branding. In 1998, the BCS era started with the poll naming its national champion based on the team that won the BCS Championship. That clashed at times in the 2000s with the AP poll.

Florida State was knocking on the national championship door for several years under Bobby Bowden, and it finally kicked it in with national championships in 1993 and 1999.

Nebraska had a phenomenal run with the 1997 USA TODAY Coaches Poll national championship – Michigan got the AP title – along with the 1994 and 1995 titles, but Florida State finished in the top five in every year in the decade.

1990s USA TODAY Coaches Poll National Champions

1990 Georgia Tech; 1991 Washington; 1992 Alabama; 1993 Florida State; 1994 Nebraska; 1995 Nebraska; 1996 Florida; 1997 Nebraska; 1998 Tennessee; 1999 Florida State

Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY: 1990 to 1999 Final All-Time College Football Rankings

1 Florida State 229

2 Nebraska 179

3 Florida 174

4 Tennessee 168

5 Michigan 152

6 Penn State 151

7 Miami 129

8 Ohio State 121

9 Colorado 116

10 Alabama 114

11 Kansas State 103

12 Notre Dame 102

13 Texas A&M 99

14 Washington 81

15 Virginia Tech 70

T16 Syracuse 64

T16 Wisconsin 64

18 Georgia 63

19 UCLA 56

20 North Carolina 54

21 BYU 49

22 Texas 46

T23 Arizona 45

T23 Georgia Tech 45

25 Virginia 41

Others Receiving Votes: Iowa 38; 27 Arizona State 34; Washington State 33; Michigan State 31; Oregon 31; USC 31; Clemson 30; Northwestern 29; Auburn 28; LSU 27; Oklahoma 24; Boston College 23; Stanford 23; Colorado State 22; California 21; Ole Miss 21; NC State 21; East Carolina 20; Southern Miss 20; West Virginia 20; Air Force 19; Kansas 19; Tulane 19; Utah 18; Louisville 17; Mississippi State 17; Arkansas 16; Marshall 16; Purdue 14; Minnesota 9; Hawaii 7; San Jose State 6; Texas Tech 6; Tulsa 5; Fresno State 4; Missouri 4; Wyoming 4; Illinois 3; Army 2; Oklahoma State 2; Toledo 2

