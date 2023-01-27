Coaches Poll, College Football Rankings: 1980 to 1989 Final Top 25

Where did all the top teams rank in the final 1980 to 1989 top 25 Coaches college football poll? Which programs made the cut and which ones just missed out but received votes?
Follow us … @ColFootballNews
USA TODAY Coaches Poll, All-Time Rankings
Greatest Programs of All-Time | 1950s | 1960s | 1970s | 1980s
1990s | 2000s | 2010s | 2020s | AP Top Programs of All-Time
Coaches Poll Top 20
1980 | 1981 | 1982 | 1983 | 1984 | 1985 | 1986 | 1987 | 1988 | 1989
Which college football programs are the greatest of all-time according to the UPI and USA TODAY Coaches final polls?
According to the final Coaches Poll rankings, how do the programs rank all-time, by decade, and by era? Which ones were the best over the 1980s?
Take all the Coaches Poll final rankings and use our CFN scoring system – the UPI Coaches Poll national champion gets 25 points, the No. 2 team 24, No. 3 23, and so on down to the bottom.
The bridesmaid and never the bride, Nebraska was fantastic throughout the 1980s but couldn’t break through and win the national title. Miami might have been the biggest star of the decade with three national championships, but the Huskers were a bit more consistent in the Coaches Poll rankings.
1980s Coaches Poll National Champions
1980 Georgia; 1981 Clemson; 1982 Penn State; 1983 Miami; 1984 BYU; 1985 Oklahoma; 1986 Penn State; 1987 Miami; 1988 Notre Dame; 1999 Miami
Coaches Poll: 1980 to 1989 Final All-Time College Football Rankings
1 Nebraska 194
2 Miami 149
3 Oklahoma 148
T4 Michigan 135
T4 Penn State 135
6 Florida State 134
7 UCLA 129
8 Auburn 123
9 Alabama 120
10 Georgia 113
11 Ohio State 106
12 BYU 91
13 USC 87
14 Washington 86
15 Clemson 81
16 Pittsburgh 79
17 Arkansas 78
18 Iowa 72
19 LSU 67
20 Notre Dame 64
21 SMU 63
22 Oklahoma State 58
22 Texas 58
24 Tennessee 56
25 West Virginia 54
Others Receiving Votes: Texas A&M 50; North Carolina 48; Florida 46; Arizona State 41; Baylor 39; Boston College 36; Syracuse 36; Air Force 32; Illinois 32; Maryland 28; Michigan State 28; South Carolina 24; Colorado 22; Michigan 22; Virginia 20; Arizona 16; Indiana 13; Fresno State 10; Purdue 10; Texas Tech 10; Washington State 10; Mississippi State 9; NC State 9; Georgia Tech 8; Kentucky 7; Southern Miss 7; Missouri 6; Wyoming 6
USA TODAY Coaches Poll, All-Time Rankings
Greatest Programs of All-Time | 1950s | 1960s | 1970s | 1980s
1990s | 2000s | 2010s | 2020s | AP Top Programs of All-Time
Coaches Poll Top 20
1980 | 1981 | 1982 | 1983 | 1984 | 1985 | 1986 | 1987 | 1988 | 1989