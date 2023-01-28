According to the Coaches college basketball polls, where do all of the teams historically rank? Here are the top basketball programs of all-time utilizing the Coaches Poll final rankings.

Coaches Poll College Basketball Rankings: Greatest Programs Of All-Time

Coaches Poll, All-Time College Basketball Rankings

1950s | 1960s | 1970s | 1980s | 1990s | 2000s | 2010s | 2020s

College Football All-Time Rankings Coaches Poll | AP Poll

AP Poll, All-Time College Basketball Rankings

1950s | 1960s | 1970s | 1980s | 1990s | 2000s | 2010s | 2020s

@ColFootballNews

The AP rankings get more love, respect, and eyeballs than the Coaches Poll for both college football and college basketball, but …

At least lately, the Coaches Poll is a tad more representative for hoops.

The final AP college basketball rankings come before the NCAA Tournament. Ever since the 1991-1992 season, the Coaches Poll has released its final rankings after the NCAA Tournament – so it gets the national champion right.

Just like we do for the football rankings, take all the Coaches Poll final rankings and use our simple scoring system – the final Coaches Poll No. 1 in each season gets 25 points, the No. 2 team 24, No. 3 23, and so on down to the bottom.

Based on the final Coaches Poll college basketball rankings from the 1950-1951 season through to the end of the 2021-2022 regular season, who earned the most all-time recognition from the Coaches Poll voters?

Coaches Poll, All-Time College Basketball Rankings

1950s | 1960s | 1970s | 1980s | 1990s | 2000s | 2010s | 2020s

Coaches Poll: 1949 to 2022 Final All-Time College Basketball Rankings

1 Kentucky 1030

2 North Carolina 997

3 Duke 855

4 Kansas 834

5 UCLA 754

6 Louisville 546

7 Indiana 495

8 Michigan State 465

9 Arizona 461

10 Syracuse 433

11 Michigan 395

12 Cincinnati 370

13 Villanova 362

14 Ohio State 357

15 Illinois 352

16 Marquette 346

17 Maryland 317

18 Kansas State 304

19 Notre Dame 302

20 UConn 300

21 Arkansas 299

22 Georgetown 297

23 Purdue 291

24 Utah 288

25 NC State 271

Coaches Poll, All-Time College Basketball Rankings

1950s | 1960s | 1970s | 1980s | 1990s | 2000s | 2010s | 2020s

NEXT: Coaches Rankings: Greatest College Basketball Programs of All-Time 26 to 140