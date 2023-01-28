Coaches Poll College Basketball Rankings Final Top 25: 2010 to 2019

Where did all the top college basketball teams rank in the final 2010 to 2019 top 25 Coaches polls? Which programs made the cut and which ones just missed out, but received votes?

According to the final Coaches Pollrankings, how do the programs rank all-time, by decade, and by era? Which ones were the best over the 2010s?

Take all the Coaches Poll final rankings and use our CFN scoring system – the Coaches national champion gets 25 points, the No. 2 team 24, No. 3 23, and so on down to the bottom.

So this decade is a tad bizarre.

UConn, Duke, and Villanova all won two national titles, and Kansas didn’t win any. However. the Jayhawks were consistent enough to end up as the top program of the decade, even though the Coaches polls – unlike the AP versions – came out after the NCAA Tournament.

2010 Duke, 2011 UConn, 2012 Kentucky, 2013 Louisville, 2014 UConn, 2015 Duke, 2016 Villanova, 2017 North Carolina, 2018 Villanova, 2019 Virginia



Coaches Poll: 2010 to 2019 Final All-Time College Basketball Rankings

1 Kansas 183

2 Duke 177

3 Kentucky 175

4 Michigan State 148

5 North Carolina 136

6 Villanova 115

7 Gonzaga 102

8 Virginia 101

9 Michigan 97

10 Louisville 96

T11 Arizona 95

T11 Syracuse 95

13 Wisconsin 92

14 Florida 89

15 Ohio State 84

16 Purdue 76

17 West Virginia 71

18 Baylor 63

19 Wichita State 62

20 Xavier 61

21 Oregon 60

22 Butler 58

23 UConn 50

24 Indiana 49

25 Notre Dame 48

Others Receiving Votes (Points): Tennessee 46, Texas Tech 44, Florida State 41, Kansas State 41, Marquette 38, Iowa State 35, Maryland 35, Oklahoma 35, Miami 34, Cincinnati 30, San Diego State 29, UCLA 28, Northern Iowa 25, Auburn 24, VCU 23, New Mexico 20, Pitt 20, South Carolina 20, Loyola-Chicago 19, Georgetown 18, Houston 18, Texas A&M 18, BYU 17, Utah 17, Creighton 16, Missouri 15, Virginia Tech 12, Clemson 11, LSU 11, Saint Louis 11, Murray State 10, Texas 10, Buffalo 9, Cornell 9, Nevada 9, Dayton 8, Memphis 8, NC State 8, Washington 8, Wofford 8, Saint Mary’s 7, Vanderbilt 7, Arkansas 6, Richmond 5, SMU 3, La Salle 2, Stanford 2, Florida Gulf Coast 1, Iowa 1, Ohio 1, Utah State 1



